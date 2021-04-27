Facts

11:25 27.04.2021

UNDP, Canada expand network of mobile administrative service centres in eastern Ukraine

The United Nations Development Programme (UNDP) in Ukraine, with the support from the Government of Canada, has completed the delivery of a series of mobile Administrative Service Centers (ASCs) to communicate in eastern Ukraine, the UNDP press service said.

"A holistic view of the initiatives to expand the network of public services has allowed us to effectively and efficiently implement such system at the local level in communities of eastern Ukraine. We are striving to ensure residents in remote areas have access to mobile service points, especially vulnerable groups and those of the population affected by the armed conflict," Manager of the UN Recovery and Peacebuilding Programme Victor Munteanu said.

The total cost of the ten mobile ASCs is about $1.9 million (about UAH 50 million). The procurement and equipment of the ASCs where carried out under the UN Recovery and Peacebuilding Programme, with the financial support of the Government of Canada.

Ashley Mulroney, Director of the Canadian Development Programme in Ukraine, said Canada believes inclusive governance is fundamental to long-term sustainable development and peace in Ukraine.

"Governance is inclusive when it effectively serves and engages all people and when institutions, policies and services are accessible, accountable and responsive to all members of society," Mulroney said.

