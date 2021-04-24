UIA resumes flights to Moldova

Ukraine International Airlines (UIA, Kyiv) will resume flights on the route Kyiv - Chisinau - Kyiv from April 29, which were suspended due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the airline's website says.

It says that flights Kyiv - Chisinau are to be operated on Mondays, Thursdays and Fridays, flights Chisinau - Kyiv - on Mondays, Tuesdays and Fridays.

As reported, in connection with the spread of the coronavirus pandemic in Moldova, a state of emergency was introduced for the period from April 1 to May 30.