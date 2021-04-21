Yermak: corrupt oligarchic system resists Zelensky's reforms, but this cannot stop him

Head of the President's Office of Ukraine Andriy Yermak said the corruption-oligarchic system present in the country is strongly opposing the president's efforts to implement reforms.

"The corrupt oligarchic system, like a multi-headed hydra, does not even think to give up, therefore it arranges powerful resistance every day. It tries to destroy our efforts, very often playing along with the external enemies of our country. But this will not stop Volodymyr Zelensky," Yermak wrote on his Facebook page.

According to the head of the President's Office, Zelensky "really loves Ukraine and does everything for its prosperity, while everyone in the president's team dreams of seeing Ukraine strong, rich and comfortable for all citizens."

He said that two years ago "the people of Ukraine felt the need for changes and chose a fundamentally new leader." "The Ukrainians have chosen an honest and sincere president, who remains, first of all, a human [...] That day was the beginning of large changes in the country. The history of a new, European and prosperous Ukraine is just beginning," Yermak said.