Borrell confirms EU is supporting Ukraine

Head of European Union diplomacy Josep Borrell has said that the EU is ready to consider options for action in the event of continued aggression against Ukraine, and to oppose Russia's attempts to pose itself as a mediator rather than a party to the conflict.

"Tensions are rising fast in and around Ukraine. At the Foreign Affairs Council, we have sent a clear signal of our collective support for Ukraine's sovereignty and territorial integrity," Borrel wrote in his blog on Tuesday.

He noted that the foreign ministers in a joint video conference on Monday focused on Ukraine and on how the EU can best support it in solving problems. To do this, they invited Minister of Foreign Affairs of Ukraine Dmytro Kuleba to join the videoconference.

The ministers, Borrell said, agreed that they should speak with one voice bilaterally in their conversations with Russia and in all relevant international fora – the G7, the OSCE, with the US - and pass coordinated messages of steadfast solidarity with Ukraine.

He said that he and President Michel had confirmed their participation in the Summit on the International Crimean Platform planned for 23 August in Kyiv.