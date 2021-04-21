Facts

09:25 21.04.2021

Borrell confirms EU is supporting Ukraine

1 min read
Borrell confirms EU is supporting Ukraine

Head of European Union diplomacy Josep Borrell has said that the EU is ready to consider options for action in the event of continued aggression against Ukraine, and to oppose Russia's attempts to pose itself as a mediator rather than a party to the conflict.

"Tensions are rising fast in and around Ukraine. At the Foreign Affairs Council, we have sent a clear signal of our collective support for Ukraine's sovereignty and territorial integrity," Borrel wrote in his blog on Tuesday.

He noted that the foreign ministers in a joint video conference on Monday focused on Ukraine and on how the EU can best support it in solving problems. To do this, they invited Minister of Foreign Affairs of Ukraine Dmytro Kuleba to join the videoconference.

The ministers, Borrell said, agreed that they should speak with one voice bilaterally in their conversations with Russia and in all relevant international fora – the G7, the OSCE, with the US - and pass coordinated messages of steadfast solidarity with Ukraine.

He said that he and President Michel had confirmed their participation in the Summit on the International Crimean Platform planned for 23 August in Kyiv.

Tags: #ukraine #borrell
Загрузка...

MORE ABOUT

10:39 21.04.2021
Ukraine joins Executive Council of UN Women for 2022-2024

Ukraine joins Executive Council of UN Women for 2022-2024

09:39 21.04.2021
Ukraine registers 12,162 new cases of COVID-19, 429 deaths in past 24 hours

Ukraine registers 12,162 new cases of COVID-19, 429 deaths in past 24 hours

17:16 20.04.2021
Ukraine drops one position in Press Freedom Index, took 97th place - media

Ukraine drops one position in Press Freedom Index, took 97th place - media

16:30 20.04.2021
Solar power plants produce two times more power than wind farms in 2020 with installed capacity of solar power plants exceeding wind farms 5 times – UWEA

Solar power plants produce two times more power than wind farms in 2020 with installed capacity of solar power plants exceeding wind farms 5 times – UWEA

14:12 20.04.2021
Ukraine's court arrests ex-Interior Minister Zakharchenko, his dpty Ratushniak in absentia in case of illegal import of Russian grenades into Ukraine

Ukraine's court arrests ex-Interior Minister Zakharchenko, his dpty Ratushniak in absentia in case of illegal import of Russian grenades into Ukraine

12:14 20.04.2021
Ukraine supports Czech Republic reaction to activities of Russia's special services – dpty foreign minister

Ukraine supports Czech Republic reaction to activities of Russia's special services – dpty foreign minister

11:28 20.04.2021
Ukraine passes peak of third COVID-19 wave – Health Ministry

Ukraine passes peak of third COVID-19 wave – Health Ministry

11:07 20.04.2021
United States provides $155 mln to support Ukraine's development – embassy

United States provides $155 mln to support Ukraine's development – embassy

10:00 20.04.2021
Ukraine records 8,940 new COVID-19 cases per day, 12,075 people recovered – Stepanov

Ukraine records 8,940 new COVID-19 cases per day, 12,075 people recovered – Stepanov

09:43 19.04.2021
Ukraine sees 6,506 new COVID-19 cases, 214 deaths in past day

Ukraine sees 6,506 new COVID-19 cases, 214 deaths in past day

Завантаження...
AD

HOT NEWS

Shmyhal asks Ukrainians to stay at home during May holidays, Easter

Cabinet extends state of emergency until June 30 – Shmyhal

Buses with 'titushki' detained in Kharkiv region, which were sent by pro-Russian political force to hold protest actions

Health Ministry registers AstraZeneca-SKBio vaccine for emergency use

Ukraine registers 12,162 new cases of COVID-19, 429 deaths in past 24 hours

LATEST

Putin does not touch on subject of Ukraine addressing to Federal Assembly as not relevant for Russians before elections – political scientists

Shmyhal asks Ukrainians to stay at home during May holidays, Easter

Bundestag to hold hearings in connection with build-up of Russian troops near Ukraine's borders - Ambassador

Cabinet extends state of emergency until June 30 – Shmyhal

In Ukraine, 60 schools, 30 vocational schools to undergo assessment of digital technologies implementation - Education Ministry

Buses with 'titushki' detained in Kharkiv region, which were sent by pro-Russian political force to hold protest actions

Health Ministry registers AstraZeneca-SKBio vaccine for emergency use

Zelensky signs law on conscription of reservists during special period

Zelensky invites Putin to meet in Donbas

Ukraine ready to fight for peace through diplomacy, but ready for war - Zelensky

AD
Interfax-Ukraine
AD
AD
Завантаження...
AD