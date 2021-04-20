Facts

18:32 20.04.2021

Zelensky deprives three Ukrainian smugglers of citizenship - source

President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelensky signed a decree On the suspension of the citizenship of Ukraine involved in smuggling, Vadym Alperin, Araik Amirkhanian and Oleksandr Yerymychuk about a week ago, but the document is not public, an informed source told the Interfax-Ukraine news agency.

"This is true. This decree was signed about a week ago. As you know, all decrees on deprivation of citizenship are non-public," the source said.

As reported, on April 2, the National Security and Defense Council (NSDC), for the first time in the history of Ukraine, imposed personal sanctions against ten smugglers, who, according to intelligence agencies, are the "leaders" in this industry.

The NSDC sanctions affected companies associated with Vadym Alperin, Oleksandr Chudakov, Viktor Sherman, Oleksandr Kravchenko, Volodymyr Didukh, Ivan Bokalo, Valery Peresoliak, Yuriy Kushnir, Orest Firmaniuk and Oleksandr Yerymychuk. Personal sanctions "for smuggling" were also introduced against the listed citizens.

On April 4, President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelensky, by his decree, enacted the NSDC decision providing for the imposition of sanctions against persons recognized as smugglers based on the results of a study conducted by the special services.

On April 15, following a meeting of the National Security and Defense Council, Zelensky said that the Council would continue to impose sanctions against smugglers, with a list of 12 individuals and legal entities next in line.

Tags: #zelensky #citizenship
