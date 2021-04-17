Facts

12:20 17.04.2021

Deputy Foreign Minister Yenin: Kyiv working on response to Moscow due to provocation against Ukraine's consul in St. Petersburg

The Foreign Ministry of Ukraine in the near future will decide on a relevant response to the Russian Federation regarding the detention of the Ukrainian consul in St. Petersburg, according to the existing practice in such situations, Deputy Foreign Minister of Ukraine Yevhen Yenin has stated.

"Of course, in the near future the Foreign Ministry will decide on a symmetrical response in accordance with the existing practice in such situations," he said on the air of the Ukraine 24 TV Channel.

He also noted that Sosoniuk is now in the Ukrainian diplomatic establishment, and in the near future the Foreign Ministry of Ukraine will decide on his return to his homeland.

