11:55 17.04.2021

Foreign Ministry calls detention of Ukrainian consul in St. Petersburg provocation, to respond to it in near future

Kyiv will soon make a decision on retaliatory measures following the detention of an employee of the Ukrainian Consulate General in St. Petersburg, Ukrainian Foreign Ministry spokesperson Oleh Nikolenko said.

"The Russian law enforcers detained the employee of the Consulate General of Ukraine in St. Petersburg for a few hours. He is now at the Ukrainian diplomatic facility. The circumstances of the detention are being clarified. The Ukrainian side will soon decide on the form of its response to the aforementioned provocation in accordance with the existing practice," Nikolenko said.

Tags: #consulate_general #st_petersburg
