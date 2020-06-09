Russia's military, political leaders may become suspects in MH17 case – Yenin

Those who issued illegal orders, including military and political leaders of Russian Federation, could be added to the list of suspects in the case on downing Malaysia Airlines Flight MH17 along with the actual perpetrators of the crime, Deputy Foreign Minister of Ukraine Yevhen Yenin has said.

"As far as I know, the international investigation group of investigators and prosecutors from the Netherlands, Malaysia, Australia, Belgium, Ukraine continue a pre-trial investigation. I do not rule out that the list of suspects may be enlarged. It may include not only the actual perpetrators of this crime, but also those who issued relevant illegal orders, including military and political leaders of the Russian Federation," he said in an exclusive interview with Interfax-Ukraine.