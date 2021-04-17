Facts

11:21 17.04.2021

Ukrainian diplomat detained while acquiring secret information in St. Petersburg - FSB

The Russian Federal Security Service (FSB) has reported the detention of Ukrainian consul in St. Petersburg Oleksandr Sosoniuk while he was obtaining classified information from the databases of the Russian law enforcement agencies in St. Petersburg.

"The Russian Federal Security Service detained in flagrante delicto the Ukrainian diplomat, consul of the Ukrainian Consulate General in St. Petersburg Oleksandr Sosoniuk, during his meeting with a Russian citizen to acquire classified information from the database of the Russian law enforcement agencies and the FSB in St. Petersburg on April 16, 2021," the FSB public relations center told journalists.

"These activities are incompatible with the status of a diplomatic worker and are clearly hostile towards the Russian Federation. Measures in accordance with international law will be taken against the foreign diplomats," the FSB said.

