Ukrainian consul visits Saakashvili, his condition is satisfactory – MFA

A Ukrainian consul has visited former Georgian President Mikheil Saakashvili, a citizen of Ukraine, in the detention facility of the city of Rustavi in Georgia, Ukrainian Foreign Ministry spokesperson Oleh Nikolenko said.

"The Ukrainian consul visited Ukrainian citizen Mikheil Saakashvili at a penitentiary establishment of the city of Rustavi in Georgia today. Mikheil Saakashvili's state is satisfactory, and he did not make any complaints about the conditions in which he is being held," Nikolenko told Interfax on Monday.

The Ukrainian Foreign Ministry and the Ukrainian embassy to Tbilisi will continue to provide Saakashvili with consular and legal assistance as a Ukrainian citizen. The consul is also cooperating with his lawyers, he said.

Saakashvili was detained in Tbilisi on October 1. He is currently being held at a Rustavi jail.

Georgia earlier declared Saakashvili wanted as a person convicted in absentia in several criminal cases and treated as a suspect in some others. Georgian authorities have warned repeatedly that he would be detained immediately once over the border.