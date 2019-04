Deputy Prosecutor General of Ukraine Yevhen Yenin has tendered resignation.

"Yes, that's true – I've submitted resignation," Yenin told Interfax-Ukraine on Thursday, answering a relevant question.

He noted that "his choice is in line with his principles."

Yenin said he would not go into politics.

He thanked everyone for support and "life lessons."

Yenin was appointed Deputy Prosecutor General of Ukraine in June 2016.