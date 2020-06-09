Facts

12:47 09.06.2020

Ukraine's MFA expects resumption of flights with Azerbaijan, Bulgaria, Georgia, Turkey, Cyprus – Yenin

Ukraine's Ministry of Foreign Affairs (MFA) on a bilateral level is actively discussing the restoration of flights with countries, and now there are positive signals that allow us to expect restoration of flights with Azerbaijan, Bulgaria, Georgia, Turkey and Cyprus, Deputy Minister of Foreign Affairs Yevhen Yenin has said.

"Ukraine is considering the issue of opening air travel with those countries where, in addition to a controlled epidemic situation, regular air traffic is already in place and there are no restrictions on the entry of Ukrainian citizens. We are actively continuing to work on relevant issues at the bilateral level, and now there are positive signals that allow us to expect restoration of air links with Azerbaijan, Bulgaria, Georgia, Turkey and Cyprus. Our diplomats are in an active negotiation process with a number of states, and as we progress we will certainly inform the public," Yenin said in an exclusive interview with Interfax-Ukraine.

The deputy minister stressed that the Foreign Ministry is actively studying foreign experience and is consulting with foreign partners on the gradual restoration of aviation communications.

"We certainly expect that countries that have canceled regular flights will gradually resume them, starting primarily with domestic flights. Also, countries will gradually remove restrictions on the categories of citizens who are allowed to enter the country. In the EU, this will first concern EU citizens," he explained.

In addition, the deputy foreign minister noted that as of today, in almost all cases, countries resort to restrictions of one level or another, either by determining the categories of citizens who are allowed to fly (now this applies only to citizens of the country or citizens with the right to permanent residence), or restrictions on the regions from which flights are prohibited due to the outbreak of a pandemic there.

"For example, the vast majority of countries monitor their symptoms. At the same time, individual countries, such as Austria, China and Japan also conduct mandatory tests for coronavirus on arrival. Countries such as Cyprus, Singapore or the United Arab Emirates carry out quick tests. In almost all countries there is a duty of self-isolation. You can enter Austria, the Czech Republic and Serbia with a certificate about a test for the absence of the virus made in the last two to four days," Yenin said.

Tags: #flights #yenin #mfa
