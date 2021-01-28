Honorary Consulate of Ukraine starts working in New Zealand

During a virtual ceremony, the Ambassador of Ukraine to Singapore Kateryna Zelenko signed an Agreement on the functions and duties of the Honorary Consul of Ukraine in Auckland (New Zealand) with Oleksandr Kyrychuk.

"The consular district of the Honorary Consul of Ukraine in Auckland covers the entire territory of New Zealand," the press service of the Ukrainian Foreign Ministry said.

Oleksandr Kyrychuk was born in Odesa, and since 2002 has been living with his family and doing business in New Zealand.