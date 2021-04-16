Merkel, Macron, Zelensky urge Russia to withdraw troops from border with Ukraine – statement

German Chancellor Angela Merkel, French President Emmanuel Macron and Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky, following the talks on Friday, called on Russia to withdraw the troops deployed there from the border with Ukraine, Merkel's press service said.

"They called for the withdrawal of these reinforcements in order to achieve de-escalation of the situation," the press service said.

On Friday, Macron held talks with Zelensky in Paris. They then held video link talks with Merkel.