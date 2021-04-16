Facts

18:18 16.04.2021

Zelensky: we offer France to sign declaration of support for Ukraine's accession to EU

2 min read
Zelensky: we offer France to sign declaration of support for Ukraine's accession to EU

President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelensky offered French President Emmanuel Macron to sign a declaration of support for Ukraine's accession to the European Union.

"We have made a declaration that we conclude with partner countries, member states of the European Union, in which this or that country signs a declaration with us, indicating its support of Ukraine in striving to be a member of the European Union. Frankly speaking, several countries have already signed this declaration. There are countries that are now reviewing this declaration. I told the details of this declaration. I suggested that France also support Ukraine. I believe that President Macron will get acquainted with this declaration and give his answer," Zelensky said at a briefing on the results talks with French President Macron in Paris on Friday.

Zelensky also said the Declaration on the European Perspective of Ukraine is an initiative of our state, which "does not want to wait until everything is done for us."

"We are very proactive in Ukraine. We do not wait for everything to be done for us. We ourselves are taking concrete steps," Zelensky said.

As reported, on March 18, a meeting of the presidents of Ukraine and Lithuania took place, during which they signed a Declaration on the European perspective of Ukraine.

Tags: #zelensky #european_union #declaration #macron
