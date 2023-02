Kuleba meets with his Pakistani counterpart, invites him to join Ukrainian Peace Formula implementation

Minister of Foreign Affairs of Ukraine Dmytro Kuleba held a meeting in Munich with Foreign Minister of Pakistan Bilawal Bhutto Zardari, the parties discussed the Ukrainian Peace Formula and cooperation within the UN.

"I met Foreign Minister of Pakistan Bilawal Bhutto Zardari at the Munich Security Conference to strengthen our relationship. I invited Pakistan to join us in putting Ukraine's Peace Formula into action. We also discussed cooperation within the UN," Kuleba said on Twitter.