Flag raising ceremony on occasion of National Day of Pakistan was held at Embassy of Pakistan

On March 23, 2024, the Embassy of the Islamic Republic of Pakistan in Ukraine held a solemn ceremony of raising the national flag on the occasion of one of the main holidays of this country - Pakistan Day.

Every year on March 23, Pakistanis celebrate the adoption of the Pakistan Resolution of 1940 by the All India Muslim League in Lahore on the separation of Hindus and Muslims. Since then, the formation of Pakistan as an independent Muslim state has begun.

Pakistan was proclaimed an independent country in 1947.

After the reading of the Holy Quran to the sound of the national anthem of Pakistan, Ambassador Extraordinary and Plenipotentiary of the Islamic Republic of Pakistan, Major General (retired) Mr. Nadir Khan solemnly raised the flag of the country.

Greetings from President of Pakistan Arif Alvi, Prime Minister Shahbaz Sharif and Foreign Minister of Pakistan Mohammad Ishaq Dar were also read out. The ceremony concluded with prayers for the well-being and prosperity of the people of Pakistan, the Muslim Ummah and humanity, as well as for the return of peace and prosperity to Ukraine.

The Islamic Republic of Pakistan recognized the independence of Ukraine on December 31, 1991. On March 16, 1992, diplomatic relations between Ukraine and Pakistan were established. The Embassy of Pakistan has been operating in Kyiv since October 1997.

