Diplomacy

19:04 25.03.2024

Flag raising ceremony on occasion of National Day of Pakistan was held at Embassy of Pakistan

2 min read

On March 23, 2024, the Embassy of the Islamic Republic of Pakistan in Ukraine held a solemn ceremony of raising the national flag on the occasion of one of the main holidays of this country - Pakistan Day.

Every year on March 23, Pakistanis celebrate the adoption of the Pakistan Resolution of 1940 by the All India Muslim League in Lahore on the separation of Hindus and Muslims.  Since then, the formation of Pakistan as an independent Muslim state has begun. 
Pakistan was proclaimed an independent country in 1947.

After the reading of the Holy Quran to the sound of the national anthem of Pakistan, Ambassador Extraordinary and Plenipotentiary of the Islamic Republic of Pakistan, Major General (retired) Mr. Nadir Khan solemnly raised the flag of the country.

Greetings from President of Pakistan Arif Alvi, Prime Minister Shahbaz Sharif and Foreign Minister of Pakistan Mohammad Ishaq Dar were also read out. The ceremony concluded with prayers for the well-being and prosperity of the people of Pakistan, the Muslim Ummah and humanity, as well as for the return of peace and prosperity to Ukraine.

The Islamic Republic of Pakistan recognized the independence of Ukraine on December 31, 1991. On March 16, 1992, diplomatic relations between Ukraine and Pakistan were established. The Embassy of Pakistan has been operating in Kyiv since October 1997.

Photo source: https://www.facebook.com/UkrDiplomatic

Tags: #pakistan

MORE ABOUT

17:02 25.03.2024
Solemn Iftar on occasion of Ramadan and Pakistan Day was held in Kyiv

Solemn Iftar on occasion of Ramadan and Pakistan Day was held in Kyiv

22:02 20.07.2023
Kuleba enlists support of Pakistan to preserve export of Ukrainian grain by Black Sea

Kuleba enlists support of Pakistan to preserve export of Ukrainian grain by Black Sea

19:17 17.02.2023
Kuleba meets with his Pakistani counterpart, invites him to join Ukrainian Peace Formula implementation

Kuleba meets with his Pakistani counterpart, invites him to join Ukrainian Peace Formula implementation

14:45 27.02.2022
Pakistan supports steps in intl organizations aimed at restoring peace in Ukraine – Kuleba

Pakistan supports steps in intl organizations aimed at restoring peace in Ukraine – Kuleba

17:24 16.04.2021
Avakov, Ambassador of Pakistan discuss cooperation in development of relations' legal framework

Avakov, Ambassador of Pakistan discuss cooperation in development of relations' legal framework

10:57 27.11.2018
Ukraine, Pakistan discuss potential of defense cooperation prior to IDEAS 2018 in Karachi

Ukraine, Pakistan discuss potential of defense cooperation prior to IDEAS 2018 in Karachi

15:46 24.01.2017
Pakistan imposes antidumping duties on cold rolled coil, sheets from China, Ukraine

Pakistan imposes antidumping duties on cold rolled coil, sheets from China, Ukraine

20:17 03.12.2014
Ukroboronprom, Pakistan's Defence Ministry agree to sign new contracts

Ukroboronprom, Pakistan's Defence Ministry agree to sign new contracts

11:24 13.05.2014
Ukraine, Pakistan plan to develop cooperation in space area

Ukraine, Pakistan plan to develop cooperation in space area

13:35 25.06.2013
Foreign Ministry confirms three Ukrainian climbers among victims of militants attack in Pakistan

Foreign Ministry confirms three Ukrainian climbers among victims of militants attack in Pakistan

AD

LATEST

Bulgaria will suspend accepting documents for short-term visas until April 1

Klymenko discussed bilateral cooperation with Slovak ambassador - Interior Ministry

The Deputy Ambassador of Spain and the Deputy Minister of Environment of Ukraine discussed cooperation to disseminate information about ecocide in Ukraine

Handing over of the 16th consignment of humanitarian aid from India to Ukraine

Ukraine Facility Platform, an international platform for business and civil society, was presented in Brussels

Young athletes of the Olympic Dreams project received judogis from All Japan Judo Federation with the participation of the Ambassador of Japan to Ukraine

Albania plans to open embassy in Kyiv soon

Annual American Chamber of Commerce Appreciation Dinner was held in Kyiv

AD
AD
AD
AD