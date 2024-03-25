Diplomacy

17:02 25.03.2024

Solemn Iftar on occasion of Ramadan and Pakistan Day was held in Kyiv

2 min read

On March 23, the Islamic Cultural Center of the capital hosted a solemn Iftar in honor of the holy month of Ramadan and the Day of Pakistan. This event became a meeting place for Pakistani citizens living in Ukraine, as well as other distinguished guests.

The event began with a traditional prayer, after which the Ambassador Extraordinary and Plenipotentiary of the Islamic Republic of Pakistan, Major General (retired) Y.V. Nadir Khan delivered a speech in which he quoted the main points from the address to the Pakistani nation by the President of the Republic Asif Ali Zardari.

In his address, the President of Pakistan emphasized the importance of the historic "Pakistan Resolution" of 1940, which marked the beginning of the formation of an independent state. He recalled the tireless efforts and sacrifices of the ancestors for the sake of freedom and emphasized the importance of unity and joint efforts in overcoming current challenges such as inflation, unemployment and terrorism.

Emphasizing his commitment to democratic values and economic recovery, the President also called on citizens to unite for a future "full of peace, progress and stability."

"Let us work for a Pakistan that is united around common values," he emphasized, calling for a state where there are no differences but unity.

The Islamic Republic of Pakistan recognized Ukraine's independence on December 31, 1991. On March 16, 1992, diplomatic relations between Ukraine and Pakistan were established. The Embassy of Pakistan has been operating in Kyiv since October 1997.

Photo source: https://www.facebook.com/UkrDiplomatic

Tags: #pakistan

MORE ABOUT

19:04 25.03.2024
Flag raising ceremony on occasion of National Day of Pakistan was held at Embassy of Pakistan

Flag raising ceremony on occasion of National Day of Pakistan was held at Embassy of Pakistan

22:02 20.07.2023
Kuleba enlists support of Pakistan to preserve export of Ukrainian grain by Black Sea

Kuleba enlists support of Pakistan to preserve export of Ukrainian grain by Black Sea

19:17 17.02.2023
Kuleba meets with his Pakistani counterpart, invites him to join Ukrainian Peace Formula implementation

Kuleba meets with his Pakistani counterpart, invites him to join Ukrainian Peace Formula implementation

14:45 27.02.2022
Pakistan supports steps in intl organizations aimed at restoring peace in Ukraine – Kuleba

Pakistan supports steps in intl organizations aimed at restoring peace in Ukraine – Kuleba

17:24 16.04.2021
Avakov, Ambassador of Pakistan discuss cooperation in development of relations' legal framework

Avakov, Ambassador of Pakistan discuss cooperation in development of relations' legal framework

10:57 27.11.2018
Ukraine, Pakistan discuss potential of defense cooperation prior to IDEAS 2018 in Karachi

Ukraine, Pakistan discuss potential of defense cooperation prior to IDEAS 2018 in Karachi

15:46 24.01.2017
Pakistan imposes antidumping duties on cold rolled coil, sheets from China, Ukraine

Pakistan imposes antidumping duties on cold rolled coil, sheets from China, Ukraine

20:17 03.12.2014
Ukroboronprom, Pakistan's Defence Ministry agree to sign new contracts

Ukroboronprom, Pakistan's Defence Ministry agree to sign new contracts

11:24 13.05.2014
Ukraine, Pakistan plan to develop cooperation in space area

Ukraine, Pakistan plan to develop cooperation in space area

13:35 25.06.2013
Foreign Ministry confirms three Ukrainian climbers among victims of militants attack in Pakistan

Foreign Ministry confirms three Ukrainian climbers among victims of militants attack in Pakistan

AD

LATEST

Bulgaria will suspend accepting documents for short-term visas until April 1

Klymenko discussed bilateral cooperation with Slovak ambassador - Interior Ministry

The Deputy Ambassador of Spain and the Deputy Minister of Environment of Ukraine discussed cooperation to disseminate information about ecocide in Ukraine

Handing over of the 16th consignment of humanitarian aid from India to Ukraine

Ukraine Facility Platform, an international platform for business and civil society, was presented in Brussels

Young athletes of the Olympic Dreams project received judogis from All Japan Judo Federation with the participation of the Ambassador of Japan to Ukraine

Albania plans to open embassy in Kyiv soon

Annual American Chamber of Commerce Appreciation Dinner was held in Kyiv

AD
AD
AD
AD