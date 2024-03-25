Solemn Iftar on occasion of Ramadan and Pakistan Day was held in Kyiv

On March 23, the Islamic Cultural Center of the capital hosted a solemn Iftar in honor of the holy month of Ramadan and the Day of Pakistan. This event became a meeting place for Pakistani citizens living in Ukraine, as well as other distinguished guests.

The event began with a traditional prayer, after which the Ambassador Extraordinary and Plenipotentiary of the Islamic Republic of Pakistan, Major General (retired) Y.V. Nadir Khan delivered a speech in which he quoted the main points from the address to the Pakistani nation by the President of the Republic Asif Ali Zardari.

In his address, the President of Pakistan emphasized the importance of the historic "Pakistan Resolution" of 1940, which marked the beginning of the formation of an independent state. He recalled the tireless efforts and sacrifices of the ancestors for the sake of freedom and emphasized the importance of unity and joint efforts in overcoming current challenges such as inflation, unemployment and terrorism.

Emphasizing his commitment to democratic values and economic recovery, the President also called on citizens to unite for a future "full of peace, progress and stability."

"Let us work for a Pakistan that is united around common values," he emphasized, calling for a state where there are no differences but unity.

The Islamic Republic of Pakistan recognized Ukraine's independence on December 31, 1991. On March 16, 1992, diplomatic relations between Ukraine and Pakistan were established. The Embassy of Pakistan has been operating in Kyiv since October 1997.

Photo source: https://www.facebook.com/UkrDiplomatic