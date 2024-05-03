Kondratyuk: Pakistan to consider participation in Peace Summit in Switzerland

Pakistan will consider its participation in the Peace Summit in Switzerland, said Deputy Chairman of the Verkhovna Rada Elena Kondratyuk.

“Pakistan will consider with interest its participation in the Peace Summit in Switzerland.

We talked about this with the Vice-Speaker of the National Assembly of the Parliament of Pakistan Syed Ghulam Mustafa Shah... Appealed in his person to Pakistan to take part in this important for world security global summit of just peace for Ukraine,” - wrote Kondratyuk in Facebook following a meeting with her Pakistani counterpart in the framework of the 6th International Forum of Intercultural Dialogue in Baku.

She emphasized that Ukraine was particularly interested in the Muslim world being widely represented at the peace summit.

Kondratyuk also said that she urged official Islamad to join the International Coalition for the return of Ukrainian children illegally deported by the Russian Federation.

“Also agreed to establish more active inter-parliamentary cooperation with the Parliament of Pakistan”, - said Kondratyuk.

