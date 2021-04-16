Zelensky on MAP: Ukraine must meet NATO standards, but now reforms cannot stop Russia

President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelensky is looking forward to receiving the NATO Membership Action Plan (MAP).

"Today Ukraine needs action. The best thing for this is to give us an Action Plan for NATO membership. Our Armed Forces are holding back the only aggression in Europe, we have stood for more than seven years and are constantly improving. This is definitely not a secret for those of our friends from NATO, who come to Ukraine, participate in joint exercises with our military, conduct trainings," Zelensky said in an interview with the Italian newspaper La Repubblica, the text of which was published on the presidential website.

"We understand that Ukraine must comply with NATO standards, and we are carrying out the necessary reforms. However, everything cannot be reduced to only reforms, and especially now, when clearly not reforms are able to prevent the expansion of Russian aggression," the president said.