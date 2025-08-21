Russian missile strike injures 19 in Mukachevo

The number of victims of enemy rocket fire in Mukachevo has increased to 19 people, Zakarpattia Regional Military Administration head Myroslav Biletsky has said.

"We have updated information on the victims of the rocket attack on the Mukachevo territorial community (Flex plant). As of 12:30, 19 victims have been recorded. In particular, 10 people were delivered to the St. Martin Hospital in Mukachevo by emergency medical teams. Some 16 teams were involved in providing assistance, including one additional for psychological support. Another nine people applied independently," he wrote in Telegram.

According to him, after the examination, six patients are in hospital treatment: five in the Hospital of St. Martin (three of them with injuries to the lower extremities and pelvis, one with blunt abdominal trauma, another with trauma and contusion of the brain) and one in the the Andriy Novak Zakarpattia Regional Clinical Hospital (shrapnel wounds to the head, eye and ear damage).

One of the injured is in serious condition. The youngest of the injured is 22 years old, the oldest is 63.

Four more people who had an acute stress reaction were provided with outpatient care at the scene, a psychologist worked with them.

Earlier, the State Emergency Service of Ukraine reported 16 injured.