Fire at Mukachevo enterprise injures 16, blaze contained

The number of victims of enemy rocket fire in Mukachevo has increased to 16 people, rescuers have localized a large-scale fire with an area of ​​7 thousand sq. m, the State Emergency Service of Ukraine (SES) has reported.

"Rescuers have localized a large-scale fire with an area of ​​7,000 sq m, caused by rocket fire in Mukachevo. The number of victims has previously increased to 16 people," the agency said in a message on its Telegram channel on Thursday.

It is reported that 96 rescuers and 20 units of equipment are involved in the elimination of the consequences of the enemy attack, and a fire train of Ukrzaliznytsia (Ukrainian Railways – UZ) has been involved.

Earlier, 15 people were reported injured, one of the victims is in serious condition. The youngest of the injured is 22 years old, the oldest is 63, the National Police added.

Judging by the photos and videos posted by the head of the Zakarpattia Regional Military Administration head Myroslav Biletsky the enterprise that was struck is Flex Ukraine, which belongs to Flextronics - one of the world leaders in contract manufacturing of electronics and design. The company’s shares shares are listed on the American Nasdaq exchange.

For the first time during the full-scale invasion, Mukachevo in Zakarpattia came under attack by Russia.