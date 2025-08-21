Interfax-Ukraine
Facts
14:16 21.08.2025

Fire at Mukachevo enterprise injures 16, blaze contained

2 min read
Fire at Mukachevo enterprise injures 16, blaze contained

The number of victims of enemy rocket fire in Mukachevo has increased to 16 people, rescuers have localized a large-scale fire with an area of ​​7 thousand sq. m, the State Emergency Service of Ukraine (SES) has reported.

"Rescuers have localized a large-scale fire with an area of ​​7,000 sq m, caused by rocket fire in Mukachevo. The number of victims has previously increased to 16 people," the agency said in a message on its Telegram channel on Thursday.

It is reported that 96 rescuers and 20 units of equipment are involved in the elimination of the consequences of the enemy attack, and a fire train of Ukrzaliznytsia (Ukrainian Railways – UZ) has been involved.

Earlier, 15 people were reported injured, one of the victims is in serious condition. The youngest of the injured is 22 years old, the oldest is 63, the National Police added.

Judging by the photos and videos posted by the head of the Zakarpattia Regional Military Administration head Myroslav Biletsky the enterprise that was struck is Flex Ukraine, which belongs to Flextronics - one of the world leaders in contract manufacturing of electronics and design. The company’s shares shares are listed on the American Nasdaq exchange.

For the first time during the full-scale invasion, Mukachevo in Zakarpattia came under attack by Russia.

Tags: #mukachevo

MORE ABOUT

14:40 21.08.2025
Russian missile strike injures 19 in Mukachevo

Russian missile strike injures 19 in Mukachevo

09:52 21.08.2025
Number of victims in Russian attack on Mukachevo rises to 15

Number of victims in Russian attack on Mukachevo rises to 15

09:12 21.08.2025
Dozen injured in enemy attack on Mukachevo

Dozen injured in enemy attack on Mukachevo

11:55 13.08.2025
Ukrainian Red Cross volunteers welcome evacuation train in Mukachevo

Ukrainian Red Cross volunteers welcome evacuation train in Mukachevo

20:16 07.05.2025
McDonald's opens first restaurant in Mukachevo, sixth in cooperation with gas station

McDonald's opens first restaurant in Mukachevo, sixth in cooperation with gas station

17:59 11.05.2023
Integration hub for internally displaced Ukrainians opens in Mukachevo – UNDP

Integration hub for internally displaced Ukrainians opens in Mukachevo – UNDP

12:51 08.02.2023
Ukrainian Red Cross Society prepares hot meals for Mukachevo's homeless

Ukrainian Red Cross Society prepares hot meals for Mukachevo's homeless

16:47 11.07.2015
Shootout occurs in western Ukrainian town of Mukacheve, casualties reported - media

Shootout occurs in western Ukrainian town of Mukacheve, casualties reported - media

HOT NEWS

Russian missile strike injures 19 in Mukachevo

General Staff reports damage to facilities on Russian territory

SBI investigates 587 forestry violations with damages over UAH 1 bln

Zelenskyy on China as security guarantor: don't need those who didn't help when needed

Zelenskyy refutes Russia Donbas predictions: would take another 4 years

LATEST

Udar calls UAH 8 bln Kyiv budget withdrawal attack on Klitschko, decentralization

Parliament passes Defence City special regime laws

General Staff reports damage to facilities on Russian territory

Massive Russian strikes show true face of Moscow's 'peace' - EU ambassador

Ukrainian special forces hit train with anti-tank missiles in occupied Crimea

URCS helps victims of Russian air attack on Lviv

Summit of First Ladies and Gentlemen-2025 dedicated to education - Zelenska

Coalition talks heat up as Zelenskyy pushes for real security guarantees

UAV that exploded in Poland likely came from Belarus – media

Majority of Ukrainians believe EU membership will bring prosperity within a decade

AD
AD