14:23 15.04.2021

Kyiv to work out certain options in response to attempts to pressure Russia through intl partners regarding water supply of Crimea – Mezentseva

The President's Office, the Security Service of Ukraine (SBU) and the Ministry of Foreign Affairs will work out "certain options" in response to attempts by Russia through pressure on international partners to persuade Ukraine to restore water supply in the temporarily occupied Crimea, Head of the Permanent delegation of the Verkhovna Rada in the Parliamentary Assembly of the Council of Europe (PACE) Maria Mezentseva (Servant of the People) said.

"I am sure that now the Security Service, the President's Office, and the Foreign Ministry will work out certain options for such 'appeals,' since we have been observing this for several years and we understand that it is precisely the population of Crimea, citizens, Ukrainians and a certain number of Russians who they were moved there and are living there now, there is just enough water. We are talking here about the manipulation of military bases," Mezentseva said at a briefing on Thursday.

She said that this is not just a matter of human rights and access to water, but also of maintaining the combat readiness and viability of Russian military bases located in the temporarily occupied Crimea.

