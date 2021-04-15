Facts

12:53 15.04.2021

Danilov calls on journalists to pay attention to fakes due to intensification of Russian propaganda

2 min read
Danilov calls on journalists to pay attention to fakes due to intensification of Russian propaganda

Secretary of the National Security and Defense Council (NSDC) Oleksiy Danilov asks journalists to submit verified, balanced and accurate information in context of increased information propaganda campaign by the Russian Federation on social networks.

"Not only classical mass media, but also social networks and instant messengers, where there is no self-censorship or editorial policy, are increasingly becoming a platform for the mass dissemination of disinformation. Unfortunately, the media themselves sometimes unconsciously contribute to the spread of fakes, partly due to not checking the accuracy of the data received," Danilov wrote on his Facebook page.

According to him, "anti-Ukrainian narratives are created and managed from Russian territory through the widespread use of 'black' propaganda and lies to deliver disinformation in order to influence Ukraine's ability to resist Russian aggression." "The objects of influence are often the Ukrainian media, experts, representatives of civil society - all those who form positions and are opinion leaders," the NSDC secretary said.

"Dear journalists! We urge you to provide information in a balanced and accurate manner during the period of intensification of the propaganda campaign by the Russian Federation, not succumbing to provocations and not playing along with disinformation campaigns, the purpose of which is to weaken our ability to resist the enemy," Danilov said.

Tags: #journalists #nsdc #danilov
Загрузка...

MORE ABOUT

11:28 15.04.2021
NSDC meeting to discuss situation in Donbas, expansion of sanctions against organizers, perpetrators of smuggling schemes on Thursday – President's Office

NSDC meeting to discuss situation in Donbas, expansion of sanctions against organizers, perpetrators of smuggling schemes on Thursday – President's Office

09:59 15.04.2021
SBI exposes importers that evade VAT payments for over UAH 270 mln

SBI exposes importers that evade VAT payments for over UAH 270 mln

12:03 10.04.2021
Zelensky enacts NSDC decision imposing sanctions on Yanukovych, Azarov, 25 other individuals

Zelensky enacts NSDC decision imposing sanctions on Yanukovych, Azarov, 25 other individuals

15:19 09.04.2021
NSDC meeting not to take place on April 9 – source

NSDC meeting not to take place on April 9 – source

13:40 07.04.2021
Ukraine does not seek escalation of situation in Donbas - NSDC secretary

Ukraine does not seek escalation of situation in Donbas - NSDC secretary

18:58 06.04.2021
Business representatives discuss Ukraine's Cybersecurity Strategy developed by NSDC

Business representatives discuss Ukraine's Cybersecurity Strategy developed by NSDC

14:07 03.04.2021
Over 100 customs employees with 17 customs heads suspended from performing duties – State Customs Service

Over 100 customs employees with 17 customs heads suspended from performing duties – State Customs Service

14:08 27.03.2021
Decisions on Tupytsky, Kasminin are result of audit of Yanukovych's decrees, these persons can now retire – Zelensky

Decisions on Tupytsky, Kasminin are result of audit of Yanukovych's decrees, these persons can now retire – Zelensky

13:59 27.03.2021
Zelensky enacts NSDC decision to cancel licenses, special permits of 19 companies for use of Ukrainian subsoil

Zelensky enacts NSDC decision to cancel licenses, special permits of 19 companies for use of Ukrainian subsoil

21:11 25.03.2021
Zelensky enacts NSDC decision on subsoil use – decree

Zelensky enacts NSDC decision on subsoil use – decree

Завантаження...
AD

HOT NEWS

Zelensky signs law on legalization of e-passports

NATO backs anti-Russian moves of U.S. taken 'in response to Russia's destabilizing activities'

Rada at first reading approves draft law on deprivation of liberty for unfair asset declaration

Preliminary hearings in downed MH17 case resumed in Netherlands

Grau: number of ceasefire violations in Donbas reaches peak, work of OSCE observers complicated

LATEST

Zelensky signs law on legalization of e-passports

NATO backs anti-Russian moves of U.S. taken 'in response to Russia's destabilizing activities'

Rada at first reading approves draft law on deprivation of liberty for unfair asset declaration

Kyiv to work out certain options in response to attempts to pressure Russia through intl partners regarding water supply of Crimea – Mezentseva

Preliminary hearings in downed MH17 case resumed in Netherlands

Grau: number of ceasefire violations in Donbas reaches peak, work of OSCE observers complicated

Russia should understand that consequences in event of military adventures on its part to be very painful - Kuleba

Ukrainian delegation to PACE should raise issue of human rights violations in Crimea, Donbas – Mezentseva

Kyiv residents trust Klitschko more than Zelensky - survey

Zelensky, his wife to pay visit to France on April 16 – press service

AD
Interfax-Ukraine
AD
AD
Завантаження...
AD