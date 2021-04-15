Danilov calls on journalists to pay attention to fakes due to intensification of Russian propaganda

Secretary of the National Security and Defense Council (NSDC) Oleksiy Danilov asks journalists to submit verified, balanced and accurate information in context of increased information propaganda campaign by the Russian Federation on social networks.

"Not only classical mass media, but also social networks and instant messengers, where there is no self-censorship or editorial policy, are increasingly becoming a platform for the mass dissemination of disinformation. Unfortunately, the media themselves sometimes unconsciously contribute to the spread of fakes, partly due to not checking the accuracy of the data received," Danilov wrote on his Facebook page.

According to him, "anti-Ukrainian narratives are created and managed from Russian territory through the widespread use of 'black' propaganda and lies to deliver disinformation in order to influence Ukraine's ability to resist Russian aggression." "The objects of influence are often the Ukrainian media, experts, representatives of civil society - all those who form positions and are opinion leaders," the NSDC secretary said.

"Dear journalists! We urge you to provide information in a balanced and accurate manner during the period of intensification of the propaganda campaign by the Russian Federation, not succumbing to provocations and not playing along with disinformation campaigns, the purpose of which is to weaken our ability to resist the enemy," Danilov said.