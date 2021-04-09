Facts

10:19 09.04.2021

Stepanov predicts increase in incidence of COVID-19 to 25,000-30,000 per day during 10 days

1 min read
Health Minister Maksym Stepanov predicts that the incidence of COVID-19 will be up to 25,000-30,000 per day during 10 days.

"We think that we will see an increase within a week - ten days within 25,000-30,000 who have become ill based on how the epidemic develops," he said on the air of the program Right to Power (Pravo na Vladu) on 1 + 1 TV channel on Thursday evening.

Stepanov explained the increase in incidence, in particular, by the influence of the British strain of coronavirus.

He also said that in the western regions the morbidity situation is improving, and the western regions will be removed from the red zone.

"Tomorrow we will take Ivano-Frankivsk region out of the red level. They have entered the yellow level according to all indicators," he said.

