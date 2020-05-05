Facts

17:04 05.05.2020

Health minister: extra UAH 11 bln required to increase salaries of doctors

1 min read
Health minister: extra UAH 11 bln required to increase salaries of doctors

An additional UAH 11 billion is required from the national budget to increase salaries of doctors and medical workers, Health Minister of Ukraine Maksym Stepanov has said.

"We need about UAH 11 billion to raise the salaries of 435,000 doctors. We will address the government and the Verkhovna Rada looking for changes to the national budget. We believe that our health workers should receive a substantial increase in salaries this year, not less than 50%," he said at a briefing on Tuesday.

Stepanov said that starting May 11, the Health Ministry will begin an examination of the entire medical infrastructure "to determine the capabilities and effectiveness of the hospital network."

Starting May 11, the Health Ministry also plans to start developing and approving national standards for providing health care with the involvement of scientists and leading industry experts.

"After that, based on these data, the Health Ministry will develop fair tariffs at which the sector will be financed in 2021," he said.

Tags: #health_minister #stepanov
Загрузка...

MORE ABOUT

14:43 04.05.2020
Stepanov: We don't register decrease in COVID-19 incidence rate, but develop criteria for adaptive quarantine

Stepanov: We don't register decrease in COVID-19 incidence rate, but develop criteria for adaptive quarantine

13:14 02.05.2020
COVID-19-related restrictions in Russia must not be lifted immediately after epidemic peak is passed

COVID-19-related restrictions in Russia must not be lifted immediately after epidemic peak is passed

11:55 02.05.2020
Coronavirus rate grows by 550 cases, seven deaths, 85 recoveries in Ukraine over past 24 hours

Coronavirus rate grows by 550 cases, seven deaths, 85 recoveries in Ukraine over past 24 hours

13:24 30.04.2020
Stepanov: Opening of farmers' markets important for economy, other businesses to open after May 11

Stepanov: Opening of farmers' markets important for economy, other businesses to open after May 11

09:41 29.04.2020
Ukraine records 456 new cases of COVID-19 over past day, 11 deaths, 111 recoveries – Health minister

Ukraine records 456 new cases of COVID-19 over past day, 11 deaths, 111 recoveries – Health minister

12:12 27.04.2020
Stepanov: We intend to soon increase number of PCR tests per day to 8,000-10,000

Stepanov: We intend to soon increase number of PCR tests per day to 8,000-10,000

11:30 24.04.2020
Hospital occupancy with COVID-19 patients is 15-20% - Stepanov

Hospital occupancy with COVID-19 patients is 15-20% - Stepanov

11:07 20.04.2020
COVID-19 confirmed for 16 children, 43 medical workers in Ukraine in past 24 hours – Stepanov

COVID-19 confirmed for 16 children, 43 medical workers in Ukraine in past 24 hours – Stepanov

10:48 15.04.2020
Some $35 mln of loan provided by World Bank to be sent to combat COVID-19 – Health minister

Some $35 mln of loan provided by World Bank to be sent to combat COVID-19 – Health minister

17:45 02.04.2020
Health Ministry approves unified protocol for of COVID-19 treatment in Ukraine

Health Ministry approves unified protocol for of COVID-19 treatment in Ukraine

Завантаження...
AD

HOT NEWS

RADA

Arakhamia registers decree on quarantine end in Rada from May 18

EU COVID 19 FINANCIAL ASSISTANCE

EU ambassadors approve EC's proposal to allocate EUR 1.2 bln to Ukraine to overcome economic consequences of COVID-19 pandemic

HUMANITARIAN AID INDIA

India gives Ukraine 30,000 tablets of antiviral medication – MFA

ZELENSKY DONBAS TCG

Reznikov becomes first deputy head of Ukraine's delegation to TCG on Donbas

ZELENSKY MEDICAL REFORM

Zelensky calls all profile officials for prompt solutions of how to improve medical reform

LATEST

Arakhamia registers decree on quarantine end in Rada from May 18

EU ambassadors approve EC's proposal to allocate EUR 1.2 bln to Ukraine to overcome economic consequences of COVID-19 pandemic

Health minister's statement to review reform means de facto denial of reform – ex-deputy minister

India gives Ukraine 30,000 tablets of antiviral medication – MFA

Reznikov becomes first deputy head of Ukraine's delegation to TCG on Donbas

Zelensky calls all profile officials for prompt solutions of how to improve medical reform

Positive dynamics in pandemic spread registered week before quarantine easing, restrictions still to be maintained – Zelensky

U.S. aid to Ukraine in face of COVID-19 pandemic rises up to $14.5 mln – embassy

COVID-19 illness toll in Kyiv grows by 48 people in 24 hours – Klitschko

No corruption in President's Office, scandal with records was planned operation – Yermak

AD
Interfax-Ukraine
AD
AD
Завантаження...
AD