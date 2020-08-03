Local govts not authorized to mitigate quarantine restrictions – Stepanov

The local governments cannot mitigate the quarantine restrictions introduced by the commission on manmade and environmental disasters and emergences in certain regions, Health Minister of Ukraine Maksym Stepanov has said.

"Only the commission on manmade and environmental disasters and emergences is authorized to introduce these restrictions and determine various hazard levels. Thus, the local governments, within the framework of their legal powers, can only introduce one or another epidemiological restriction, but in no case mitigate them," he told a press briefing on Monday.

Stepanov stressed that "the adaptive quarantine restrictions in Ukraine allow finding a balance between work and epidemiological safety."

"We clearly report which indices have worsened and require the introduction of a specific hazard level. There is no policy here, only figures," he said.

The minister also said that the citizens will not have to take tests for moving from the red zone region to other regions. He also said that due to suspension of public transport services it will be possible to cross the red zone borders only by private vehicles.