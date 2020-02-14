Facts

Ukrainian citizens to be repatriated from Wuhan on Feb 18

 Ukrainian citizens to be repatriated from Wuhan on February 18 will be put under 14-day quarantine upon their arrival, Ukrainian Health Minister Zoriana Skaletska said on the television channel 1+1's Pravo na Vladu program.

"The Ukrainian Foreign Ministry is communicating with our citizens in Wuhan via chat. The Infrastructure Ministry is responsible for their transportation and the plane. The government's operative headquarters allocates the funds and approves the [repatriation] algorithm. There is no delay. The consistent decision-making process is underway to ensure their arrival in Ukraine and to allow them to feel safe. We have coordinated every decision with all ministries. The plane will depart on Tuesday, and the Ukrainian citizens will reach the territory of Ukraine on Wednesday," Skaletska said.

Only those citizens who are showing no signs of the novel coronavirus will arrive in Ukraine, she added.

"The Chinese authorities will check if they are well before letting them go. A Ukrainian medical team stationed on board the plane will also do the screening and will stay with the evacuees throughout the quarantine period. The quarantine will last for at least 14 days," Skaletska said.

One of the four medical institutions under consideration will be designated as the quarantine facility, she said.

"The Ukrainian citizens will go straight from the plane to a bus and to this facility. If any of them shows symptoms of the disease, such people will be immediately taken to a hospital," Skaletska said.

