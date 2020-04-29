Ukraine records 456 new cases of COVID-19 over past day, 11 deaths, 111 recoveries – Health minister

Some 456 new cases of COVID-19 coronavirus disease have been recorded in Ukraine over the past day, 11 people from among previously infected died, while 111 people have recovered, said Minister of Health of Ukraine Maksym Stepanov.

"Over the past day, 456 people fell ill, including 33 children and 133 medical workers. Some 113 people were hospitalized. Eleven deaths have been recorded over the past day ... The good news is that 111 patients have recovered," Stepanov said at a briefing on Wednesday morning.

According to the Ukrainian Health Ministry's Public Health Center, the cumulative number of cases has reached 9,866, including 672 children and 1,976 medical workers. A total of 104,544 samples were tested for coronavirus by the PCR method. Complications induced by coronavirus have killed 239 patients, and 992 patients, including 209 medical workers, have recovered - repeat laboratory tests showed the absence of the virus in their system.

The Public Health Centre posted the following update on Ukraine's regions over the past day on Facebook:

Vinnytsia region: six new cases of the disease and nine recoveries confirmed (412 cases in total and 101 recoveries);

Volyn region: 11 new cases of the disease and three recoveries (271 cases in total and 55 recoveries);

Dnipropetrovsk region: five new cases of the disease and one recovery (323 cases in total and 17 recoveries);

Donetsk region: no new cases recorded (52 cases in total and 10 recoveries);

Zhytomyr region: three new cases of the disease and two recoveries (357 cases in total and 18 recoveries);

Zakarpattia region: 16 new cases of the disease and 10 recoveries (403 cases in total and 43 recooveries);

Zaporizhia region: 20 new cases of the disease and seven recoveries (228 cases in total and 51 recoveries);

Ivano-Frankivsk region: 38 new cases of the disease and not a single case of recovery (821 cases in total and 72 recoveries);

city of Kyiv: 43 new cases of the disease and five recoveries (1,341 cases in total and 69 recoveries);

Kyiv region: 39 new cases of the disease and seven recoveries (643 cases in total and 70 recoveries);

Kyrovohrad region: 21 new cases of the disease and 20 recoveries (377 cases in total and 81 recoveries);

Lviv region: 34 new cases of the disease and eight recoveries (405 cases in total and 66 recoveries);

Luhansk region: one new case of the disease (33 cases in total and three recoveries);

Mykolaiv region: two new cases of recovery, there are no new cases (116 cases in total and five recoveries);

Odesa region: 13 new cases of the disease and one recovery (261 cases in total and 13 recoveries);

Poltava region: eight new cases of the disease (118 cases in total and 20 recoveries);

Rivne region: 35 new cases of the disease and three recoveries (588 cases in total and 49 recoveries);

Sumy region: three new cases of the disease and one recovery (98 cases in total and 55 recoveries);

Ternopil region: 44 new cases of the disease and two recoveries (708 and 76);

Kharkiv region: 16 new cases of the disease and two recoveries (237 and 19);

Kherson region: 23 new cases of the disease and five recoveries (111 and 31);

Khmelnytsky region: nine new cases of the disease (81 and 18);

Cherkasy region: six new cases of the disease and five recoveries ( 282 cases and 60);

Chernivtsi region: 60 new cases of the disease and 18 recoveries (1,499 and 97);

Chernihiv region: two new cases of the disease (41 cases in total and four recoveries).