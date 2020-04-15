Some $35 mln of loan provided by World Bank to be sent to combat COVID-19 – Health minister

Some $35 million provided by the World Bank will be additional sent to fight the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) by Ukraine, Health Minister Maksym Stepanov said at an online briefing in Kyiv on Wednesday.

"We were able to additionally attract $135 million from the World Bank, of which $35 million will be used to fight against COVID-19. In particular, $20 million will be used to purchase materials and equipment, and $15 million will be used to additionally finance medical facilities to counter COVID-19," the minister said.