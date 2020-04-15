Facts

10:48 15.04.2020

Some $35 mln of loan provided by World Bank to be sent to combat COVID-19 – Health minister

1 min read
Some $35 mln of loan provided by World Bank to be sent to combat COVID-19 – Health minister

Some $35 million provided by the World Bank will be additional sent to fight the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) by Ukraine, Health Minister Maksym Stepanov said at an online briefing in Kyiv on Wednesday.

"We were able to additionally attract $135 million from the World Bank, of which $35 million will be used to fight against COVID-19. In particular, $20 million will be used to purchase materials and equipment, and $15 million will be used to additionally finance medical facilities to counter COVID-19," the minister said.

Tags: #covid_19 #world_bank #health_minister
Загрузка...

MORE ABOUT

12:44 15.04.2020
Kyiv registers 612 COVID-19 cases, another case involving Kyiv-Pechersk Lavra, plus three in St. Jonas monastery over past day – Klitschko

Kyiv registers 612 COVID-19 cases, another case involving Kyiv-Pechersk Lavra, plus three in St. Jonas monastery over past day – Klitschko

12:15 15.04.2020
Gas producers association calls on govt to support gas industry

Gas producers association calls on govt to support gas industry

11:46 15.04.2020
Ending quarantine isn't practical yet – Health minister

Ending quarantine isn't practical yet – Health minister

11:04 15.04.2020
Four new cases of COVID-19 confirmed among Armed Forces personnel over past day

Four new cases of COVID-19 confirmed among Armed Forces personnel over past day

15:42 13.04.2020
EU, World Bank note Ukraine's progress in public finance management

EU, World Bank note Ukraine's progress in public finance management

13:54 13.04.2020
#HackCorona in Ukraine online challenge includes 899 projects, 22 reached final

#HackCorona in Ukraine online challenge includes 899 projects, 22 reached final

13:29 13.04.2020
Kyiv registers 79 people with COVID-19 over past 24 hours, two fatalities, overall 495 cases – Klitschko

Kyiv registers 79 people with COVID-19 over past 24 hours, two fatalities, overall 495 cases – Klitschko

11:32 13.04.2020
No new COVID-19 sick among MPs, some already recovered – Rada speaker

No new COVID-19 sick among MPs, some already recovered – Rada speaker

10:52 13.04.2020
Ukraine registers 325 new cases of COVID-19 over past 24 hours; eight recoveries and 10 fatalities – Health Ministry

Ukraine registers 325 new cases of COVID-19 over past 24 hours; eight recoveries and 10 fatalities – Health Ministry

10:45 13.04.2020
Number of COVID-19 infected in Ukrainian Army grows by 19 – Medical Forces Command

Number of COVID-19 infected in Ukrainian Army grows by 19 – Medical Forces Command

Завантаження...
AD

HOT NEWS

Final agreements of list for mutual captive swap in Donbas underway, date being finalized – President's Office

Kyiv registers 612 COVID-19 cases, another case involving Kyiv-Pechersk Lavra, plus three in St. Jonas monastery over past day – Klitschko

Iran pushing Ukraine to sign memo of understanding on downed UIA plane – media

Chornobyl NPP not affected by fire – state agency

No open flame in Chornobyl NPP exclusion zone - Emergency Service

LATEST

Final agreements of list for mutual captive swap in Donbas underway, date being finalized – President's Office

Iran pushing Ukraine to sign memo of understanding on downed UIA plane – media

Chornobyl NPP not affected by fire – state agency

No open flame in Chornobyl NPP exclusion zone - Emergency Service

Agreement reached on mutual release of detainees in Donbas due in advance of Orthodox Easter – Grau

First deputy head of KRSA Povoroznyk caught red-handed, his mediator detained, searches ongoing at KRSA – media

Extraordinary Rada meeting to be held at 13:00 on Thurs – Kachura

Two Ukrainian soldiers wounded in Donbas on Tues

Zelensky fires his representative in Cabinet Perevezentsev, entrusts Kladiyev with this duty

Ukrainian Mriya and Ruslan aircraft operation facing COVID-19 strengthens cooperation with Ukraine

AD
Interfax-Ukraine
AD
AD
Завантаження...
AD