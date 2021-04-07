Facts

15:24 07.04.2021

Polish Foreign Minister to pay working visit to Ukraine on Thursday

1 min read
Polish Foreign Minister to pay working visit to Ukraine on Thursday

Foreign Minister of Poland Zbigniew Rau will pay a working visit to Ukraine at the invitation of Ukrainian Foreign Minister Dmytro Kuleba on Thursday, April 8.

"The ministers will hold talks on the entire range of issues on strategic partnership between Ukraine and Poland and will discuss further interaction in the political, security and cultural sectors, increasing the volume of trade and investment," the Ukrainian Foreign Ministry's press service said.

The foreign ministries' heads will also pay attention to the aggravation of the security situation in eastern Ukraine and in the temporarily occupied Crimea, discuss the buildup of Russian troops near the borders of Ukraine, the growth of the intensity of Russian propaganda.

"Dmytro Kuleba and Zbigniew Rau will discuss issues of cooperation between Ukraine and Poland within the international organizations and regional formats, including Lublin Triangle," the ministry said.

