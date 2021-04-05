Due to reduction of districts, 21,000 employees to be released, staffing of newly created district state administrations is 16,000 people - Minister Chernyshov

Minister for Communities and Territories Development Oleksiy Chernyshov says that due to the reduction in the number of districts, 21,000 employees should be released, and the staffing of the newly created regional state administrations is 16,000 thousand people.

"According to our calculations, 21,000 employees of all categories should be released, and the staffing of the newly created regional state administrations is 16,000. What happens to the rest, and how is the process of employing these specialists going? First of all, I want to remind you that we have created 1,469 territorial communities, which are now also a very powerful employer and willingly invite professionals with work experience in regional state administrations. By the way, they offer better material support than that which was previously provided by employees in the districts," Chernyshov said in an exclusive interview with Interfax -Ukraine.

The minister stressed that the professional staff of the Regional State Administration will be in demand both on the part of the communities and on the part of the new regional administrations, and "the layer of bureaucrats who used to sit in the Regional State Administration" has less chances of finding a job.

"Summing up, I will say that the number of employees, of course, will decrease, and this is normal, but the quality and efficiency of their work should increase," Chernyshov said.

As reported, in December 2020, the Cabinet of Ministers of Ukraine approved the reorganization and creation of new regional state administrations.