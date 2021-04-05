Facts

14:38 05.04.2021

Due to reduction of districts, 21,000 employees to be released, staffing of newly created district state administrations is 16,000 people - Minister Chernyshov

2 min read
Due to reduction of districts, 21,000 employees to be released, staffing of newly created district state administrations is 16,000 people - Minister Chernyshov

Minister for Communities and Territories Development Oleksiy Chernyshov says that due to the reduction in the number of districts, 21,000 employees should be released, and the staffing of the newly created regional state administrations is 16,000 thousand people.

"According to our calculations, 21,000 employees of all categories should be released, and the staffing of the newly created regional state administrations is 16,000. What happens to the rest, and how is the process of employing these specialists going? First of all, I want to remind you that we have created 1,469 territorial communities, which are now also a very powerful employer and willingly invite professionals with work experience in regional state administrations. By the way, they offer better material support than that which was previously provided by employees in the districts," Chernyshov said in an exclusive interview with Interfax -Ukraine.

The minister stressed that the professional staff of the Regional State Administration will be in demand both on the part of the communities and on the part of the new regional administrations, and "the layer of bureaucrats who used to sit in the Regional State Administration" has less chances of finding a job.

"Summing up, I will say that the number of employees, of course, will decrease, and this is normal, but the quality and efficiency of their work should increase," Chernyshov said.

As reported, in December 2020, the Cabinet of Ministers of Ukraine approved the reorganization and creation of new regional state administrations.

Tags: #chernyshov
Загрузка...

MORE ABOUT

12:29 05.04.2021
Powers of architectural and construction control to be transferred to communities – minister

Powers of architectural and construction control to be transferred to communities – minister

10:54 05.04.2021
Chernyshov predicts adoption of amendments to Constitution in terms of decentralization in 2021

Chernyshov predicts adoption of amendments to Constitution in terms of decentralization in 2021

14:14 24.07.2019
Ukraine handed over 64 convicts kept in ORLO for punishment - Justice ministry

Ukraine handed over 64 convicts kept in ORLO for punishment - Justice ministry

12:23 05.07.2019
Ex-Kyivstar president Chernyshov joins Farmak's supervisory board

Ex-Kyivstar president Chernyshov joins Farmak's supervisory board

14:56 03.06.2019
Ex-Kyivstar president invests UAH 332,000 in Ukrainian startup NPS Revizion

Ex-Kyivstar president invests UAH 332,000 in Ukrainian startup NPS Revizion

14:26 19.07.2018
Beeline Kazakhstan CEO Komarov will head Kyivstar in place of Chernyshov leaving VEON

Beeline Kazakhstan CEO Komarov will head Kyivstar in place of Chernyshov leaving VEON

12:45 18.07.2018
President of Kyivstar reportedly leaving his company

President of Kyivstar reportedly leaving his company

12:45 30.06.2018
Kyivstar to launch 4G mobile communications in 1800 MHz band in Kyiv from July 1, in Odesa from July 3, in Lviv from July 5

Kyivstar to launch 4G mobile communications in 1800 MHz band in Kyiv from July 1, in Odesa from July 3, in Lviv from July 5

19:08 15.02.2018
Kyivstar President Chernyshov will also manage Eurasia business unit in VEON

Kyivstar President Chernyshov will also manage Eurasia business unit in VEON

12:49 29.11.2017
NBU authorizes Kyivstar to act as payment infrastructure operator

NBU authorizes Kyivstar to act as payment infrastructure operator

Завантаження...
AD

HOT NEWS

End of heating season in Kyiv postponed due to weather conditions – local authorities

Due to suspension of public transport, trial external testing in Kyiv, Chernihiv region postponed to April 24 – UCEQA

'Kharkiv agreements' fix Russia's violation of its legal obligations amid temporary occupation of Crimea - Ukraine's MFA

Zelensky signs decree on vaccination of population against COVID-19

Court recognizes decision of DEC No. 87 on recount of votes at two polling stations in Prykarpattia region as groundless – OPORA

LATEST

Some 11 Ukrainian women detained in Dubai for violating norms of public morality – Foreign Ministry

Police initiates 17 proceedings due to violations in Rada's by-election in constituency No.87

End of heating season in Kyiv postponed due to weather conditions – local authorities

Zelensky: Ukrainian police to help maintain order at FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022

Due to suspension of public transport, trial external testing in Kyiv, Chernihiv region postponed to April 24 – UCEQA

'Kharkiv agreements' fix Russia's violation of its legal obligations amid temporary occupation of Crimea - Ukraine's MFA

Zelensky signs decree on vaccination of population against COVID-19

Court recognizes decision of DEC No. 87 on recount of votes at two polling stations in Prykarpattia region as groundless – OPORA

Zelensky: Ukrainian companies interested in implementation of infrastructure projects to ensure holding of FIFA World Cup in Qatar in 2022

Stepanov calls Ukraine's production of vaccines against COVID-19 'national security issue'

AD
Interfax-Ukraine
AD
AD
AD
Завантаження...
AD