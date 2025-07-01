Chernyshov appeals bail set at UAH 120 million

Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of National Unity Oleksiy Chernyshov has appealed the preventive measure in the form of a bail of UAH 120 million UAH.

As reported by the correspondent of the Interfax-Ukraine agency, before the meeting to consider the motion to remove Chernyshov from office, the lawyer noted that the relevant appeal had already been filed.

Regarding the issue of paying the bail, the lawyer stated that work on collecting the amount is ongoing.

In turn, the prosecution stated that if the bail is not paid within the established period, a motion will be filed to change the preventive measure to detention.

Earlier, on June 27, the High Anti-Corruption Court (HACC) chose a preventive measure for Chernyshov in the form of a bail of UAH 120 million, partially satisfying the motion, in particular, refusing to wear an electronic monitoring device (bracelet). By court decision, the suspect is assigned the following duties: to appear at every call of a detective, prosecutor or court, to report a change in his place of residence and place of work, not to leave the territory of Ukraine without the permission of the investigator, prosecutor or court. The term of the duties assigned to Chernyshov is 2 months, that is, until August 27, 2025.

During the meeting on the selection of a preventive measure, Chernyshov stated that he does not plan to flee anywhere and will cooperate with the investigation.

As reported, on June 23, Chernyshov is suspected of abuse of office and obtaining illegal benefits in an especially large amount for himself and third parties to Deputy Prime Minister - Minister of National Unity of Ukraine Oleksiy Chernyshov. In particular, his actions in his former position as Minister of Community and Territorial Development of Ukraine are qualified under Part 2 of Article 15, Part 2 of Article 28, Part 2 of Article 364, and Part 4 of Article 368 of the Criminal Code of Ukraine.

According to the investigation, the developer and his proxy developed a scheme for the illegal acquisition of a land plot in Kyiv for the construction of a residential complex, and Chernyshov was involved in the implementation of the scheme when he held the position of minister, his advisor, the then state secretary of the ministry, and the director of the state enterprise. Law enforcement officers believe that the minister created the conditions for the transfer of the land plot to the management of the specified state enterprise, the state secretary granted permission to make a significant economic commitment, and the director of the state enterprise illegally concluded investment agreements with the "necessary" construction company. According to them, the developer was to give the state a part of the future apartments in an amount proportional to the cost of the land plot. To minimize this amount, the land and the buildings on it were valued almost five times cheaper, and the difference between this valuation and the market value exceeded UAH 1 billion. This is the amount by which the state would have received less real estate if the contracts had been executed. This was prevented by the seizure of the plot, which was imposed at the request of the National Anti-corruption Bureau of Ukraine and the Special Anti-Corruption Prosecutor’s Office.

Earlier, five people were reported about the suspicion, including: the former State Secretary of the Ministry of Regional Development; the former advisor to the minister; the former director of a state-owned enterprise; the developer and his trusted person (organizers of the scheme).

On June 17, the former State Secretary of the Ministry of Regional Development was taken into custody with the alternative of a bail of UAH 20 million. On June 20, the Supreme Court of Criminal Appeals arrested the developer - the organizer of the corruption scheme in the Ministry of Regional Development with the alternative of a bail of UAH 100 million.