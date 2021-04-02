Facts

18:06 02.04.2021

Lockdown restrictions toughened in Zaporizhia

2 min read
Lockdown restrictions toughened in Zaporizhia

Due to the worsening epidemic situation with coronavirus (COVID-19) in Zaporizhia, lockdown will be toughened from April 3 to prevent a collapse in the city's medical system.

According to the press service of Zaporizhia City Council, the decision to toughen lockdown measures on April 2 was made by the city commission on environmental safety, manmade disaster and emergency response.

During the meeting, commission noted the rapid workload of hospital beds in medical facilitites in Zaporizhia, which reached 82%.

Doctors announced the need to impose additional lockdown measures in Zaporizhia.

Thus, representatives of the city's sanitary service noted a significant increase in COVID-19 cases "if at the end of February there were about 60 cases every day, then according to the results of the past day 450 cases."

By the decision of the city commission on environmental safety, manmade disaster and emergency response, from Saturday, April 3, in Zaporizhia, the work of the catering sector is prohibited from 20:00 to 06:00, and on weekends, local cafes and restaurants will only be able to operate using take away services.

Bans have been introduced on holding mass events, except for sports events without spectators; the operation of cinemas and other cultural institutions; gyms and fitness centers; trade fairs and shops, except food; high school students will be transferred to distance learning.

At present, Zaporizhia region remains in the "orange" zone.

