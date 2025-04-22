Number of victims in Zaporizhia increases to 38, incl seven children

The number of victims as a result of the bombing by the Russian occupation forces in Zaporizhia has increased to 38, head of the Zaporizhia regional military administration Ivan Fedorov reported.

"Unfortunately, the number of victims is growing every hour. Already 38 Zaporizhia residents have sought medical care. Seven children are among the wounded," Fedorov wrote on the Telegram channel.

Earlier, it was known about 33 victims, including four children and a pregnant woman.