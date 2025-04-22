Ukrainian Red Cross Society helps rescuers after Russian bombing of Zaporizhia

Photo: https://www.facebook.com/RedCrossUkraine

The Ukrainian Red Cross Society (URCS) team is helping rescue services after the Russian bombing of Zaporizhia.

"The Ukrainian Red Cross Society Rapid Response Team in Zaporizhia region is providing assistance to those affected by the attack on Zaporizhia together with other rescue services," the URCS reported on Facebook on Tuesday.

Volunteers are providing first aid and psychological assistance. Together with rescuers, they are evacuating the wounded from homes and transporting the injured to medical facilities in the city.

Emergency rescue operations are continuing.

As reported, one person was killed and 26 others were injured as a result of the bombing of Zaporizhia by the Russian occupation forces on Tuesday, including four children.