Number of victims from Russian attack on Zaporizhia increases to 26 people – authorities

Photo: https://t.me/dsns_telegram/41517

As a result of the bombing of Zaporizhia by the Russian occupation forces, one person was killed, 26 people were injured, including four children, the head of the Zaporizhia regional military administration Ivan Fedorov reported.

"The number of victims from the Russian attack on Zaporizhia has increased to 26. Among the wounded are four children - all of them hospitalized. One woman died," he wrote on Telegram.

According to the head of the regional military administration, an emergency rescue operation is underway at the site of the hit.

Earlier, he reported the death of one person and the injury of another 23 people.