20:11 01.04.2021

South African strain of COVID-19 detected in two Ukrainian regions, British seen in all – health minister

Health Minister Maksym Stepanov reports on the spread of the British strain of coronavirus in all regions of Ukraine and the emergence of the South African strain in two regions.

"The main thing for us now is to comply with the epidemiological safety rules, because the British strain, which is present in Ukraine, is now widespread throughout Ukraine ... it has been recorded in all regions. Moreover, we have also recorded a South African strain in two regions," Stepanov said on the air of the Ukraine 24 TV channel on Thursday.

According to the head of the ministry, these two strains are more aggressive than the previous ones, and "change the current picture."

Tags: #strain #stepanov #coronavirus
