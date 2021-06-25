Facts

16:36 25.06.2021

Govt obliges persons arriving from India, UK, Russia, Portugal to Ukraine to do rapid antigen test

2 min read
Govt obliges persons arriving from India, UK, Russia, Portugal to Ukraine to do rapid antigen test

The Cabinet of Ministers of Ukraine has taken a number of measures to counter the Delta strain coronavirus, in particular, foreigners and stateless persons over 12 years of age arriving in the country from India, the U.K. and Northern Ireland, the Russian Federation and Portugal are obliged to do antigen tests, according to a posting on the website of the Ministry of Health with reference to Deputy Minister of Health, Chief State Sanitary Doctor Ihor Kuzin.

"First of all, we will monitor the health status of those arriving from countries where this strain of coronavirus is widespread. For this, testing points for detecting SARS-CoV-2 coronavirus antigen are deployed at border checkpoints," Kuzin said.

According to him, the tests will also need to be done by foreigners and stateless persons who have been in India, the U.K. and Northern Ireland, the Russian Federation and Portugal for at least seven days in the last 14 days.

If the test is negative, the arriving persons will be allowed to enter Ukraine. In there is no negative test or a person refuses to do test, the border guard refuses this person to cross the state border in accordance with the procedure specified in Article 14 of the Law on Border Control.

At the same time, citizens of Ukraine, foreigners and stateless persons permanently residing in the territory of Ukraine (except for those under 12 years old) who arrived or were in the territory of these countries for at least seven days within the last 14 days, shall also do rapid test at checkpoints and if the test is positive, they are subject to mandatory self-isolation or observation.

Officers of the National Police will provide escort of persons subject to observation from the border control zone to the sanitary zone for their further transportation to observation sites or to health care facilities for their hospitalization. Sanitary zones are set up outside the territory of checkpoints across the state border.

The list of countries will be reviewed and updated depending on the epidemic situation.

Tags: #strain #antigen_tests #delta
Загрузка...

MORE ABOUT

10:44 25.06.2021
Vaccination can protect Ukrainians from incidence of COVID-19 - Danilov

Vaccination can protect Ukrainians from incidence of COVID-19 - Danilov

19:16 29.04.2021
Ukrainian scientists say Indian strain of COVID-19 less dangerous than British

Ukrainian scientists say Indian strain of COVID-19 less dangerous than British

20:11 01.04.2021
South African strain of COVID-19 detected in two Ukrainian regions, British seen in all – health minister

South African strain of COVID-19 detected in two Ukrainian regions, British seen in all – health minister

14:57 21.11.2016
Court finds transfer of Delta Bank assets worth UAH 450 mln as pledge to Oschadbank illegal

Court finds transfer of Delta Bank assets worth UAH 450 mln as pledge to Oschadbank illegal

11:46 18.10.2016
Court obliges ex-owner of Delta Bank Lahun to pay UAH 4.2 bln debt to Oschadbank

Court obliges ex-owner of Delta Bank Lahun to pay UAH 4.2 bln debt to Oschadbank

13:10 16.05.2016
Kyiv's PGO starts investigation against Delta Bank's managers

Kyiv's PGO starts investigation against Delta Bank's managers

11:51 12.10.2015
President orders prosecutor general to control investigation into criminal cases linked to Delta Bank liquidation

President orders prosecutor general to control investigation into criminal cases linked to Delta Bank liquidation

15:30 09.04.2015
Deposit Guarantee Fund extends temporary administration in Delta Bank until September

Deposit Guarantee Fund extends temporary administration in Delta Bank until September

11:49 03.04.2015
Liquidation of Delta Bank is worst case scenario – deposit guarantee fund head

Liquidation of Delta Bank is worst case scenario – deposit guarantee fund head

14:30 19.07.2013
Delta Bank Group acquiring Astra Bank

Delta Bank Group acquiring Astra Bank

Завантаження...
AD

HOT NEWS

Rada to hold extraordinary sessions on Tuesday, Thursday – MP Korniyenko

Kuleba: We will talk with ambassadors of Germany, France to understand how their proposal on Russia relates to sanctions policy, role of Normandy format mediators

Razumkov says he does not plan to resign

Zelensky plans to discuss conclusion of defense contract or memo between Ukraine, U.S. at meeting with Biden

Zelensky signs order on sanctions in relation to businessmen Firtash, Fuks

LATEST

U.S. Charge d'Affaires highlights Washington's support for Donbas' economy during visit to Mariupol

Ambassadors of France, Germany said ​​resuming EU-Russia summits not supported, promise to discuss this with Kyiv – Ukraine's MFA

Ambassador Korniychuk briefed the head of the Ministry of Agrarian Policy on key areas of cooperation with Israel

G7 Ambassadors reaffirm commitment to help Ukraine with COVID-19 vaccination

Most citizens appreciate implementation of basic principles of Ukraine's Constitution – poll

Rada to hold extraordinary sessions on Tuesday, Thursday – MP Korniyenko

Ukraine, Georgia and Moldova present Associated Trio format in Brussels

Razumkov on Zelensky's statement in 'Wagner members' case: Rada's Commission of Inquiry will deal with issues of jurisdiction

Kuleba: We will talk with ambassadors of Germany, France to understand how their proposal on Russia relates to sanctions policy, role of Normandy format mediators

Razumkov says he does not plan to resign

AD
Interfax-Ukraine
AD
AD
Завантаження...
AD