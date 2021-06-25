Govt obliges persons arriving from India, UK, Russia, Portugal to Ukraine to do rapid antigen test

The Cabinet of Ministers of Ukraine has taken a number of measures to counter the Delta strain coronavirus, in particular, foreigners and stateless persons over 12 years of age arriving in the country from India, the U.K. and Northern Ireland, the Russian Federation and Portugal are obliged to do antigen tests, according to a posting on the website of the Ministry of Health with reference to Deputy Minister of Health, Chief State Sanitary Doctor Ihor Kuzin.

"First of all, we will monitor the health status of those arriving from countries where this strain of coronavirus is widespread. For this, testing points for detecting SARS-CoV-2 coronavirus antigen are deployed at border checkpoints," Kuzin said.

According to him, the tests will also need to be done by foreigners and stateless persons who have been in India, the U.K. and Northern Ireland, the Russian Federation and Portugal for at least seven days in the last 14 days.

If the test is negative, the arriving persons will be allowed to enter Ukraine. In there is no negative test or a person refuses to do test, the border guard refuses this person to cross the state border in accordance with the procedure specified in Article 14 of the Law on Border Control.

At the same time, citizens of Ukraine, foreigners and stateless persons permanently residing in the territory of Ukraine (except for those under 12 years old) who arrived or were in the territory of these countries for at least seven days within the last 14 days, shall also do rapid test at checkpoints and if the test is positive, they are subject to mandatory self-isolation or observation.

Officers of the National Police will provide escort of persons subject to observation from the border control zone to the sanitary zone for their further transportation to observation sites or to health care facilities for their hospitalization. Sanitary zones are set up outside the territory of checkpoints across the state border.

The list of countries will be reviewed and updated depending on the epidemic situation.