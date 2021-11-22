Delta strain detected in all sequenced tests of patients with COVID-19 from nine regions of Ukraine

Delta strain was detected in all samples of COVID-19 patients from nine regions of Ukraine sequenced last week, Health Minister Viktor Liashko said.

"Last week, sequencing of samples from nine regions of Ukraine was carried out. As a result of sequencing and analysis of the results obtained, it was found that in all analyzed patients, the detected coronavirus strain is a delta strain," he said at a briefing on Monday.

Liashko also said that currently in Ukraine about 80-100 samples are sequenced on average per week.

He said also that since September 2021, Ukraine already has the capacity for its own sequencing. This makes it possible to fully decipher the genome of the virus and carry out epidemiological surveillance of all strains of coronavirus circulating in the country.