Facts

11:58 22.11.2021

Delta strain detected in all sequenced tests of patients with COVID-19 from nine regions of Ukraine

1 min read
Delta strain detected in all sequenced tests of patients with COVID-19 from nine regions of Ukraine

Delta strain was detected in all samples of COVID-19 patients from nine regions of Ukraine sequenced last week, Health Minister Viktor Liashko said.

"Last week, sequencing of samples from nine regions of Ukraine was carried out. As a result of sequencing and analysis of the results obtained, it was found that in all analyzed patients, the detected coronavirus strain is a delta strain," he said at a briefing on Monday.

Liashko also said that currently in Ukraine about 80-100 samples are sequenced on average per week.

He said also that since September 2021, Ukraine already has the capacity for its own sequencing. This makes it possible to fully decipher the genome of the virus and carry out epidemiological surveillance of all strains of coronavirus circulating in the country.

Tags: #strain #delta
Загрузка...

MORE ABOUT

18:37 22.07.2021
Primary testing in Kyiv's Oleksandrivska hospital reveals six cases of 'delta' strain of COVID-19

Primary testing in Kyiv's Oleksandrivska hospital reveals six cases of 'delta' strain of COVID-19

16:55 07.07.2021
Threat of COVID 'delta' strain spread in Ukraine is real - CPH head

Threat of COVID 'delta' strain spread in Ukraine is real - CPH head

16:36 25.06.2021
Govt obliges persons arriving from India, UK, Russia, Portugal to Ukraine to do rapid antigen test

Govt obliges persons arriving from India, UK, Russia, Portugal to Ukraine to do rapid antigen test

10:44 25.06.2021
Vaccination can protect Ukrainians from incidence of COVID-19 - Danilov

Vaccination can protect Ukrainians from incidence of COVID-19 - Danilov

19:16 29.04.2021
Ukrainian scientists say Indian strain of COVID-19 less dangerous than British

Ukrainian scientists say Indian strain of COVID-19 less dangerous than British

20:11 01.04.2021
South African strain of COVID-19 detected in two Ukrainian regions, British seen in all – health minister

South African strain of COVID-19 detected in two Ukrainian regions, British seen in all – health minister

14:57 21.11.2016
Court finds transfer of Delta Bank assets worth UAH 450 mln as pledge to Oschadbank illegal

Court finds transfer of Delta Bank assets worth UAH 450 mln as pledge to Oschadbank illegal

11:46 18.10.2016
Court obliges ex-owner of Delta Bank Lahun to pay UAH 4.2 bln debt to Oschadbank

Court obliges ex-owner of Delta Bank Lahun to pay UAH 4.2 bln debt to Oschadbank

13:10 16.05.2016
Kyiv's PGO starts investigation against Delta Bank's managers

Kyiv's PGO starts investigation against Delta Bank's managers

11:51 12.10.2015
President orders prosecutor general to control investigation into criminal cases linked to Delta Bank liquidation

President orders prosecutor general to control investigation into criminal cases linked to Delta Bank liquidation

Завантаження...
AD

HOT NEWS

MP Shakhov suspected of not declaring almost UAH 60 mln

Ukraine does not plan military offensive in Donbas, keeps working to 'revive' Normandy format – FM

Russia-led forces fire at Ukrainian positions three times since midnight, one soldier wounded

Delegation at Halifax Forum to familiarize world community with security situation in Ukraine

Ukrainian military killed as a result of shelling by Russian occupation forces in Donbas

LATEST

MP Shakhov suspected of not declaring almost UAH 60 mln

Russia-occupation forces violate ceasefire 4 times in Donbas, one Ukrainian military wounded

Ukraine does not plan military offensive in Donbas, keeps working to 'revive' Normandy format – FM

Poroshenko urges to grant Ukraine MAP at NATO summit in June 2022

Russia-led forces fire at Ukrainian positions three times since midnight, one soldier wounded

Saakashvili's physician says ex-president might need services of psychologist, psychiatrist

Poland may close border with Belarus - Prime Minister Morawiecki

Space agencies of Ukraine and Canada sign joint statement of partnership

Belarus resumes electric power supplies to Ukraine

Delegation at Halifax Forum to familiarize world community with security situation in Ukraine

AD
Interfax-Ukraine
AD
AD
Завантаження...
AD