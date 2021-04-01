Facts

15:04 01.04.2021

Kyiv sends note to Russia's Foreign Ministry due to provocations near Ukrainian embassy in Moscow

2 min read
Kyiv sends note to Russia's Foreign Ministry due to provocations near Ukrainian embassy in Moscow

The Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Ukraine sent a note of protest to the Russian Ministry of Foreign Affairs with a call to investigate the anti-Ukrainian action near the Ukrainian Embassy in Moscow on March 30 and 31.

The relevant statement by Ukrainian diplomats was made public on Thursday.

"On March 30 and 31 in Moscow, unknown persons pasted posters with photographs of the embassy's diplomats and offensive comments on the fences in front of the building of the Ukrainian Embassy in the Russian Federation. Damage was also caused to the official car of the Ukrainian diplomatic mission, which was parked in the city," the ministry said in the statement.

It also said that the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Ukraine considers this provocation as another gross violation by Russia of the provisions of the Vienna Convention on Diplomatic Relations of 1961, which contains the obligations of the receiving party to prevent any disturbance to the peace of diplomatic missions or insult their dignity, to provide guarantees of security, immunity and respect for the diplomatic agent.

"We demand that the Russian side take urgent measures to conduct a thorough investigation of what happened, bring those responsible to justice, prevent such actions in the future and ensure conditions for the personal safety and immunity of Ukrainian diplomats in the Russian Federation," the Ukrainian Foreign Ministry said.

Tags: #russia #note #ukraine
Загрузка...

MORE ABOUT

16:58 01.04.2021
Ukraine expects NATO membership action plan - dpty head of President's Office

Ukraine expects NATO membership action plan - dpty head of President's Office

09:20 01.04.2021
Ukraine records 17,569 new COVID-19 cases per day, 9,602 people recovered – Stepanov

Ukraine records 17,569 new COVID-19 cases per day, 9,602 people recovered – Stepanov

12:03 31.03.2021
Ukraine to ban import of wheat, sunflower oil, detergents, paper from Russia from April

Ukraine to ban import of wheat, sunflower oil, detergents, paper from Russia from April

09:30 31.03.2021
In Ukraine, 11,226 new cases of COVID-19 infection recorded per day, 6,405 people recover

In Ukraine, 11,226 new cases of COVID-19 infection recorded per day, 6,405 people recover

16:34 30.03.2021
McDonald's Ukraine invests UAH 700 mln in chain development in 2020

McDonald's Ukraine invests UAH 700 mln in chain development in 2020

15:36 30.03.2021
Receipts of national budget 2021 in Q1 2021 to be UAH 10 bln more than Q1 2021 target – finance minister

Receipts of national budget 2021 in Q1 2021 to be UAH 10 bln more than Q1 2021 target – finance minister

09:24 30.03.2021
Ukraine records 10,533 new COVID-19 cases per day, 3,576 people recovered – Stepanov

Ukraine records 10,533 new COVID-19 cases per day, 3,576 people recovered – Stepanov

15:23 27.03.2021
Ukraine hopes India to reconsider decision to restrict export of COVID-19 vaccine – Zelensky

Ukraine hopes India to reconsider decision to restrict export of COVID-19 vaccine – Zelensky

12:38 27.03.2021
Supplies of vaccine under COVAX initiative expected in late March - early April – Stepanov

Supplies of vaccine under COVAX initiative expected in late March - early April – Stepanov

12:11 27.03.2021
Some 46 countries affirm commitment to Ukraine's territorial integrity on seventh anniversary of UN General Assembly resolution

Some 46 countries affirm commitment to Ukraine's territorial integrity on seventh anniversary of UN General Assembly resolution

Завантаження...
AD

HOT NEWS

Ukrainian FM calls current escalation by Russia systemic, largest in recent years

ARMA being searched in connection with seizure of funds transferred to its management

Ukraine to continue holding talks on truce in Donbas – Zelensky

Grau: Parties in TCG stress importance of observing ceasefire in Donbas

Kravchuk: on April 14, TCG to discuss demining in Donbas by Easter, return to ceasefire

LATEST

Ukrainian FM calls current escalation by Russia systemic, largest in recent years

ARMA being searched in connection with seizure of funds transferred to its management

Ukraine to continue holding talks on truce in Donbas – Zelensky

Grau: Parties in TCG stress importance of observing ceasefire in Donbas

Bees Airline launches regular flights from Kyiv to Georgia, Armenia, from Odesa to Armenia in April-June

SBU reveals scheme of large-scale illegal export of Carpathian spruce in western Ukraine

Kravchuk: on April 14, TCG to discuss demining in Donbas by Easter, return to ceasefire

Kuleba, OSCE Secretary General condemn aggravation of security situation in eastern Ukraine, Crimea

COVID-19 incidence in Ukraine to stabilizes within two weeks – KSE

Embassy explains conditions for Ukraine's citizens entering Croatia

AD
Interfax-Ukraine
AD
AD
AD
Завантаження...
AD