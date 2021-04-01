Kyiv sends note to Russia's Foreign Ministry due to provocations near Ukrainian embassy in Moscow

The Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Ukraine sent a note of protest to the Russian Ministry of Foreign Affairs with a call to investigate the anti-Ukrainian action near the Ukrainian Embassy in Moscow on March 30 and 31.

The relevant statement by Ukrainian diplomats was made public on Thursday.

"On March 30 and 31 in Moscow, unknown persons pasted posters with photographs of the embassy's diplomats and offensive comments on the fences in front of the building of the Ukrainian Embassy in the Russian Federation. Damage was also caused to the official car of the Ukrainian diplomatic mission, which was parked in the city," the ministry said in the statement.

It also said that the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Ukraine considers this provocation as another gross violation by Russia of the provisions of the Vienna Convention on Diplomatic Relations of 1961, which contains the obligations of the receiving party to prevent any disturbance to the peace of diplomatic missions or insult their dignity, to provide guarantees of security, immunity and respect for the diplomatic agent.

"We demand that the Russian side take urgent measures to conduct a thorough investigation of what happened, bring those responsible to justice, prevent such actions in the future and ensure conditions for the personal safety and immunity of Ukrainian diplomats in the Russian Federation," the Ukrainian Foreign Ministry said.