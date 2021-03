Kyiv authorities have decided to tighten lockdown restrictions in the city, Mayor of the Ukrainian capital Vitali Klitschko said.

"Catering establishments will be able to operate only for take-out or delivery. As, in fact, they should operate from March 20. We will stop food trade fairs from April 1. [...] Restrictions will remain in effect at least until April 16," Klitschko wrote on his Telegram channel on Wednesday.