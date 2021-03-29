Normandy format's political advisors to hold negotiations on reinstating complete ceasefire in Donbas - Ukrainian delegation to TCG

The Normandy format's political advisors are continuing consultations on a settlement in Donbas aimed to reinstate the comprehensive ceasefire, the Ukrainian delegation to the Trilateral Contact Group on Ukraine (TCG) said.

"At the moment, the consultations are continuing on the level of the Normandy format's political advisors in order to reinstate the complete and comprehensive ceasefire. [...] Our efforts are focused on the resumption of the sides' strict compliance with the complete and comprehensive ceasefire deal," the delegation said on Telegram.

"The international partners of Ukraine support this focus," it said.

The delegation added that "the commander-in-chief of the Ukrainian Armed Forces is continuing an inquiry into the deaths of Ukrainian servicemen in the vicinity of Shumy, Donetsk region, on March 26" on the orders from Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky.