Facts

13:59 27.03.2021

Zelensky enacts NSDC decision to cancel licenses, special permits of 19 companies for use of Ukrainian subsoil

President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelensky signed a decree on enacting the decision of the National Security and Defense Council of Ukraine (NSDC) on the cancellation of licenses and special permits for the extraction and use of Ukrainian subsoil for 19 companies, the press service of the head of state said.

"The corresponding decision of the State Service of Geology and Mineral Resources of Ukraine is ready and will be made public soon," Zelensky said.

The President also recalled that he signed a decree on enacting the NSDC decision, according to which in 2021 all companies will be inspected, that have received a special permit for the use of subsoil without auctions and have not started mining, primarily oil and gas, within two years after obtaining permits.

"The NSDC decisions are not loud statements. Each word of these decisions already has or will soon have real, mostly unpleasant legal consequences for a number of individuals and legal entities," the President said.

As reported, on March 19, the National Security and Defense Council of Ukraine has imposed sanctions against 19 companies that are being held in the case of Golden Derrick, which is associated with former Energy Minister Eduard Stavytsky (later renamed as East Europe Petroleum) and the seizure of their permits for subsoil use since 2020, the Prosecutor General's Office (PGO) has been unsuccessfully seeking in the courts.

Tags: #zelensky #nsdc
