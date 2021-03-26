MFA introduces title of Honorary Ambassador of Ukraine

The Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Ukraine is introducing the title of Honorary Ambassador of Ukraine, which will be used to reward people whose efforts help popularize Ukraine and everything Ukrainian in the world, Ukrainian Foreign Minister Dmytro Kuleba said.

"For the first time since Ukraine gained independence and the establishment of diplomacy of a modern independent Ukrainian state, the Ministry of Foreign Affairs introduces the title of Honorary Ambassador of Ukraine. This title will be granted to lawyers and promoters of Ukraine in the world. So, we will reward, and this will mark and motivate people who are most active promote and protect the interests of Ukraine in the world, without belonging to the system of public agencies of Ukraine or other countries," the minister said at an online briefing on Friday.

He said that in this way they will reward really special people, "those whose warm hearts and persistent efforts help to popularize Ukraine and everything Ukrainian."

"In fact, the honorary ambassador of Ukraine will be the highest honor in the field of public diplomacy in Ukraine. I believe that everyone who receives it will be proud that he has such a difference from Ukraine," Kuleba said.

The minister said that the honor will be granted to individuals and legal entities, Ukrainian and foreign citizens, who contribute to the advancement of Ukraine in the world and strengthen its positive image.

According to him, in addition to the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, embassies and consulates of Ukraine abroad, organizations of foreign Ukrainians and any non-governmental public organization that has expertise in the international relations will also be able to nominate candidates for this title.