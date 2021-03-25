Yanukovych, Azarov may still have assets in Ukraine – Danilov

Secretary of the National Security and Defense Council of Ukraine (NSDC) Oleksiy Danilov said that former President Viktor Yanukovych and Prime Minister Mykola Azarov, against whom the NSDC imposed sanctions, may still have assets in Ukraine, which will soon become known.

"Who told you that these people have no assets in Ukraine? You need to look very carefully at what is happening [...] Now, when the Cabinet of the Minister and departments work on each of them, you will see everything. We have no secrets from our people. You will see everything about each of these subjects that fall under the sanctions," Danilov said on Thursday, March 25.

The NSDC secretary also said that "the sanctions against Yanukovych and Azarov are not populism."

"If you think that this [NSDC sanctions] does not influence them, you are very mistaken," Danilov said.