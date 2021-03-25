Facts

16:50 25.03.2021

Yanukovych, Azarov may still have assets in Ukraine – Danilov

1 min read
Yanukovych, Azarov may still have assets in Ukraine – Danilov

Secretary of the National Security and Defense Council of Ukraine (NSDC) Oleksiy Danilov said that former President Viktor Yanukovych and Prime Minister Mykola Azarov, against whom the NSDC imposed sanctions, may still have assets in Ukraine, which will soon become known.

"Who told you that these people have no assets in Ukraine? You need to look very carefully at what is happening [...] Now, when the Cabinet of the Minister and departments work on each of them, you will see everything. We have no secrets from our people. You will see everything about each of these subjects that fall under the sanctions," Danilov said on Thursday, March 25.

The NSDC secretary also said that "the sanctions against Yanukovych and Azarov are not populism."

"If you think that this [NSDC sanctions] does not influence them, you are very mistaken," Danilov said.

Tags: #assets #danilov
Загрузка...

MORE ABOUT

15:26 24.03.2021
Danilov on impossibility of holding local elections in Donbas: This is not about state unwillingness, this is about war

Danilov on impossibility of holding local elections in Donbas: This is not about state unwillingness, this is about war

18:53 16.03.2021
Danilov, OSCE representatives discuss security situation in Transnistria

Danilov, OSCE representatives discuss security situation in Transnistria

14:00 13.03.2021
SBU to interrogate each Verkhovna Rada deputy of VI convocation regarding vote on ratification of Kharkiv agreements – Danilov

SBU to interrogate each Verkhovna Rada deputy of VI convocation regarding vote on ratification of Kharkiv agreements – Danilov

13:00 13.03.2021
There is no talk of nationalizing Motor Sich – Danilov

There is no talk of nationalizing Motor Sich – Danilov

11:26 20.02.2021
Danilov: Medvedchuk, his wife - terrorist group financing ORDLO fighters

Danilov: Medvedchuk, his wife - terrorist group financing ORDLO fighters

13:49 06.02.2021
Sanctions to be imposed further, incl. against MPs – NSDC Secretary

Sanctions to be imposed further, incl. against MPs – NSDC Secretary

10:46 01.02.2021
Investohills Vesta achieves freeze on assets of Kagerol Holdings, owner of Balaklava Mine in Sevastopol

Investohills Vesta achieves freeze on assets of Kagerol Holdings, owner of Balaklava Mine in Sevastopol

13:49 26.01.2021
Danilov on Russian NSDC statement on Ukrainian language status: we do not need Russian advice on this issue

Danilov on Russian NSDC statement on Ukrainian language status: we do not need Russian advice on this issue

16:52 16.12.2020
Danilov expects to restore Ukraine's defense industry together with country's strategic partners

Danilov expects to restore Ukraine's defense industry together with country's strategic partners

09:54 09.09.2020
Danilov: Current education system in Ukraine doesn't take into account challenges of our time: COVID-19 epidemic, Russia's armed aggression

Danilov: Current education system in Ukraine doesn't take into account challenges of our time: COVID-19 epidemic, Russia's armed aggression

Завантаження...
AD

HOT NEWS

Zelensky enacts NSDC decision on subsoil use – decree

Plane with Chinese COVID-19 vaccine arrives in Ukraine – media

Court of Appeal upholds Yanukovych arrest in absentia in case on state power seizure

Phone talk between Biden, Zelenky to take place in near future – U.S. Dept of State

First batch of Sinovac COVID-19 vaccine sent to Ukraine – embassy

LATEST

Zelensky enacts NSDC decision on subsoil use – decree

Shmyhal extends to Pope Francis Zelensky's invitation to visit Ukraine on occasion of 30th anniversary of Independence

Plane with Chinese COVID-19 vaccine arrives in Ukraine – media

Danilov: Ukraine to collapse if it flirts with Russia

Ukraine to open Consulate General in Houston in 2021

Suez Canal ship accident could have effects for global trade – DP World TIS Pivdenniy CEO

Regional court rules to seize, transfer all property, shares of Motor Sich to ARMA

Food Safety Service identifies ASF in Vinnytsia region, introduces restrictions

Pope Francis receives Ukraine's PM for private audience

Commission on Manmade Disaster, Emergency Response introduces 'red' level of epidemic danger in Mykolaiv region from March 27

AD
Interfax-Ukraine
AD
AD
AD
Завантаження...
AD