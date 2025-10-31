Interfax-Ukraine
Economy
20:27 31.10.2025

Metinvest intends to acquire tube plant in Romania from ArcelorMittal

Metallurgical group Metinvest intends to acquire a tube plant in Romania (Tubular Products Iasi S.A., AMTP Iasi), controlled by ArcelorMittal S.A. (Luxembourg), from the ArcelorMittal corporation.

According to a preliminary notification to the European Commission on the proposed concentration, on October 21 this year the Directorate-General for Competition of the EC received a filing on the proposed concentration under the Council Regulation (EC).

The concentration will be carried out through Metinvest’s acquisition of shares in AMTP Iasi.

After a preliminary review, the Commission believes the transaction may fall under the merger regulation. However, the final decision on this matter rests with the Commission.

The Commission has invited interested third parties to submit any comments they may have regarding the proposed concentration.

AMTP Iasi, registered in Romania, is actively engaged in the production and supply of small welded carbon-steel tubes.

Metinvest is a vertically integrated group of mining and metallurgical enterprises with operations in Ukraine's Donetsk, Luhansk, Zaporizhia, and Dnipropetrovsk regions, as well as in the EU, the United Kingdom, and the United States. The group's main shareholders are SCM Group (71.24%) and Smart Holding (23.76%). Metinvest Holding LLC serves as the group's management company.

