Interfax-Ukraine
Facts
19:34 28.10.2025

Sybiha optimistic about further steps of partners regarding frozen Russian assets

1 min read
Sybiha optimistic about further steps of partners regarding frozen Russian assets
Photo: https://www.facebook.com

Ukrainian Foreign Minister Andriy Sybiha said he is "optimistic" about further steps on adopting a decision regarding the use of frozen Russian assets.

He said this at a joint press conference with his Dutch counterpart David van Weel in Kyiv on Tuesday, answering a question from an Interfax-Ukraine correspondent.

"I am really optimistic about further decisive steps by our allies to mobilize these resources to support Ukraine," he said.

The minister said now is the time to act decisively to increase pressure on Russia.

Sybiha recalled the summit of European leaders with the participation of President Volodymyr Zelenskyy last week, where progress was made on the issue of frozen assets.

"The parties are now discussing the details of how to further practically apply the appropriate algorithms for using frozen assets to support Ukraine now," the Foreign Minister said.

Tags: #mfa #russian #assets #optimism

MORE ABOUT

20:11 28.10.2025
Dutch FM: Whatever election results, support for Ukraine will continue

Dutch FM: Whatever election results, support for Ukraine will continue

20:03 28.10.2025
Ukraine's court seizes assets of Belarusian Gomselmash linked to production of Shahed drone components – Justice Ministry

Ukraine's court seizes assets of Belarusian Gomselmash linked to production of Shahed drone components – Justice Ministry

15:38 28.10.2025
MP Merezhko doubts Beijing's readiness to put pressure on Kremlin

MP Merezhko doubts Beijing's readiness to put pressure on Kremlin

21:02 24.10.2025
Zelenskyy hopes EU to be able to decide on use of frozen Russian assets by end of 2025

Zelenskyy hopes EU to be able to decide on use of frozen Russian assets by end of 2025

21:02 24.10.2025
Sybiha, Norwegian Defense Minister discuss development of defense industrial cooperation

Sybiha, Norwegian Defense Minister discuss development of defense industrial cooperation

20:51 24.10.2025
Starmer: Frozen Russian assets should be directed to finance Ukraine's defense

Starmer: Frozen Russian assets should be directed to finance Ukraine's defense

17:52 24.10.2025
Intelligence Agency fighters destroy Russian air defense system, two radars in occupied territories

Intelligence Agency fighters destroy Russian air defense system, two radars in occupied territories

16:55 24.10.2025
Deserter who spied for Russian intelligence sentenced to 15 years – SBU

Deserter who spied for Russian intelligence sentenced to 15 years – SBU

20:41 21.10.2025
Sybiha invited by Canadian counterpart to upcoming G7 FMs' meeting

Sybiha invited by Canadian counterpart to upcoming G7 FMs' meeting

17:31 21.10.2025
Russian KAB spotter gets 15 years for role in Kharkiv attacks – SBU

Russian KAB spotter gets 15 years for role in Kharkiv attacks – SBU

HOT NEWS

Zelenskyy on US-China meeting: We should only put pressure on aggressor

Zelenskyy instructs to work out specific social needs to which funds from frozen Russian assets should be directed – meeting with govt officials

Controlled arms export program should be launched next month – Zelenskyy at meeting with govt officials

Advisers to discuss features of plan to end war – Zelenskyy

SAPO, NABU expose embezzlement at State Special Communications Agency in drone purchases

LATEST

PM: Key priority of Defense Ministry for next 100 days is to boost production of Ukrainian weapons

Zelenskyy, Lithuanian Seimas Speaker discuss security issues, incl joint weapons production

Zelenskyy calls Stubb to discuss current situation

Internal Minister: Along with communities, team of nearly 2,000 rescue officers created in four months

Prosecutor General's Office charges Russian Deputy Agriculture Minister with stealing UAH 23 bln worth of Ukrainian grain

Shmyhal, NATO officials discuss further European integration reforms, PURL initiative

Zelenskyy on US-China meeting: We should only put pressure on aggressor

Russian drones damage 3 wind turbines at Kramatorsk wind farm – head of Ukrainian Wind Energy Association

Zelenskyy instructs to work out specific social needs to which funds from frozen Russian assets should be directed – meeting with govt officials

Controlled arms export program should be launched next month – Zelenskyy at meeting with govt officials

AD
AD