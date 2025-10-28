Sybiha optimistic about further steps of partners regarding frozen Russian assets

Photo: https://www.facebook.com

Ukrainian Foreign Minister Andriy Sybiha said he is "optimistic" about further steps on adopting a decision regarding the use of frozen Russian assets.

He said this at a joint press conference with his Dutch counterpart David van Weel in Kyiv on Tuesday, answering a question from an Interfax-Ukraine correspondent.

"I am really optimistic about further decisive steps by our allies to mobilize these resources to support Ukraine," he said.

The minister said now is the time to act decisively to increase pressure on Russia.

Sybiha recalled the summit of European leaders with the participation of President Volodymyr Zelenskyy last week, where progress was made on the issue of frozen assets.

"The parties are now discussing the details of how to further practically apply the appropriate algorithms for using frozen assets to support Ukraine now," the Foreign Minister said.