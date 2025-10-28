Interfax-Ukraine
Facts
20:03 28.10.2025

Ukraine's court seizes assets of Belarusian Gomselmash linked to production of Shahed drone components – Justice Ministry

1 min read
Ukraine's court seizes assets of Belarusian Gomselmash linked to production of Shahed drone components – Justice Ministry

The High Anti-Corruption Court (HACC) has seized the assets of Belarusian state-owned OJSC Gomselmash, the Ukrainian Ministry of Justice reported.

"The High Anti-Corruption Court has fully upheld the Ministry of Justice's claim to apply the sanction provided under paragraph 11, part 1, article 4 of Ukraine's Law 'On Sanctions' to the Belarusian state enterprise OJSC Gomselmash," the ministry said in a statement on Tuesday.

The court ordered the confiscation of Gomselmash's corporate rights in the following companies: Gomselmash-Ukraine LLC, MTZ-Belarus-Ukraine Trading House LLC, and Promin-Yug LLC, as well as its intellectual property rights to certain trademarks.

OJSC Gomselmash serves as the managing company of the Gomselmash holding.

Subsidiaries of the Gomselmash group have been involved in producing components for ammunition and "Geran-2" kamikaze drones (known internationally as "Shahed"), which Belarus manufactures under contracts with Russia's defense industry enterprises.

Tags: #sanctions #gomselmash #assets

