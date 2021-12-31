Kyiv's District Administrative Court registers Azarov's claim against SBU, NSDC demanding exclusion from sanctions list

The District Administrative Court of Kyiv City informs about the receipt of a claim from former Prime Minister Mykola Azarov against the Security Service of Ukraine (SBU) and the National Security and Defense Council (NSDC) of Ukraine due to the failure to make a decision to lift the sanctions against him.

"The District Administrative Court of Kyiv City registered a claim against the Security Service of Ukraine and the National Security and Defense Council of Ukraine. The plaintiff is Mykola Azarov. Among the requirements of the claim is to declare unlawful the inaction of the SBU, which, according to the plaintiff, consists in the failure to submit to the NSDC of Ukraine a proposal to abolish the sanctions against him," the court said on the website on Friday.

According to the court, the plaintiff also asks to oblige the SBU to make such proposals to the NSDC by excluding clause 2 from Appendix 1 of the NSDC decision on the application and amendments to personal special economic and other restrictive measures (sanctions) dated March 19, 2021, introduced in action by President of Ukraine Decree No.151/2021, dated April 9, 2021.

"Mykola Azarov asks the court to declare illegal the inaction of the National Security and Defense Council of Ukraine on rejection of the decision to lift the sanctions against him and oblige the National Security and Defense Council of Ukraine to make such a decision," the court said.

The court decides the issue of opening administrative proceedings.